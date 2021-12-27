This year was a doozy when it came to big news!
From the COVID-19 vaccine arrival and social distancing fading into the sunset – only to regain its grip when the delta and omicron variants surfaced, leaving an exhausted nation thirsting for better news.
NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and other virtual products emerged to change our focus as supply chain challenges put a kink in commerce. And, Macy’s gave a new home to Toys ‘R’ Us.
Looking into 2022, marketers are grappling with how to sell goods that are nearing all-time price highs, and how and when to fully return to office life.
Last week, I profiled the top five stories impacting the branding world in 2021, according to Ad Age. Here’s the rest of the list:
The Meta-zation of Facebook
Maybe “Holograms R Us” was taken, so Facebook opted for Meta when it chose its new corporate name as a reflection of the company’s focus on a future of holograms and virtual reality. The change, which included a new infinity logo and several key redesigns, came in late October amid damning testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, who said the company intentionally put profit ahead of its customers. To communicate its new name to consumers, Meta rolled out its first brand campaign, using a jungle painting to illustrate a future of possibility. Moving forward, Meta will work with Spark Foundry on its billion-dollar marketing plan; the company tapped the Publicis Groupe shop as media agency late this year.
The Ozy Oxymoron
Few media stories epitomize the rollercoaster of 2021 better than that of Ozy Media, the eight-year-old media and entertainment company focused on providing a “modern” experience for customers. In October, Ozy shocked many of its advertisers when it announced it was shutting down, following a blistering report in The New York Times about deceitful business practices, including the impersonation of a YouTube executive by Co-Founder Samir Rao on a call with potential investors. Days later, Carlos Watson, who co-founded the business with Rao, said Ozy was still open for business, adding to the confusion for advertisers and consumers, many of whom are still unclear on the status of the company. As of early December, the Ozy website appeared to be running snapshots of current news stories and an e-commerce shop was also in operation, offering Ozy merch like a “Live Curiously” hoodie. Curious indeed.
Supply Chain Woes
“Supply chain” used to be a b-to-b term used only by industry insiders; no more. These days, even children are aware of the delays brands are experiencing in getting their goods from overseas and onto store shelves. A perfect storm of problems, including COVID-19 factory closures, an uptick in costs of shipping containers, and a shortage in labor including workers and drivers, have all done their part to choke the chain and limit what consumers can buy from retailers. Few industries are immune—even influencers are feeling the pinch—though the challenges in getting new merchandise have resulted in an increased interest in resale sites such as eBay. Consumers are shopping for holiday gifts earlier than ever, and experts also expect prices will continue to rise.
Aaron Rodgers x State Farm
A long-running brand relationship came under fire when Aaron Rodgers acknowledged he had never been vaccinated against COVID-19, following his contraction of the virus before a November NFL game. Rodgers had been one of State Farm’s spokespeople for roughly a decade; following the admission, the insurer appeared to pull planned ads starring the Green Bay quarterback, opting to air Terry Bradshaw ads instead. Rodgers also appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he advocated for horse drug ivermectin and complained of being in the “crosshairs of the woke mob.” Despite rising public pressure to break with Rodgers—Prevea Health severed its relationship with the athlete following his vaccine controversy—State Farm eventually released a statement in support of Rodgers. “Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade. We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
NFTs, the Gift that Keeps on Giving
The year 2021 might go down in history as The Year of the NFT. Nearly all marketers are embracing non-fungible tokens in some way, including the likes of Taco Bell, Twitter and State Farm. Even Toys 'R' Us’ Geoffrey the Giraffe has his own series of NFTs. Consumers are embracing the trend, scooping up virtual goods faster than marketers can announce them; a series of nearly 2,000 unique digital beer cans from Budweiser sold out in under an hour last month. Experts say the rising popularity of virtual goods including NFTs may continue as supply chain challenges threaten physical goods and younger consumers try to outdo one another with their metaverse hauls.
Purple Mic: ‘Very Peri’ is Color of the Year
Very Peri is the Pantone “Color of the Year.”
Very Peri – displaying a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, inquisitive and intriguing –helps our society embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives, according to Pantone.
Very Peri is a symbol of the moment and the transition our world is going through. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways.
“The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer.” added Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. “Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place. As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us.”
Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.
That’s quite a rosy contrast to last year’s drab Ultimate Gray. Color me intrigued!
