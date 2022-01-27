Despite all the social media alternatives, direct marketers still prefer email by a substantial margin for reaching people, according to a study by the Association for National Advertisers.
The “Response Rate Report 2021: Performance and Cost Metrics Across Direct Media” revealed that email was the most used direct medium across business-to-business, business-to-consumer and hybrid campaigns, averaging 82% usage among marketers versus 74% for social media.
Trailing by substantial margins were paid search (51%), digital display (42%), direct mail (38%) and SMS text (18%).
Even though email maintains primacy among direct response media, its usage has declined 6% since 2018, while social media use rose 17% since the prior ANA study three years ago.
And while email is still used the most, an even more traditional method—letter-size direct mail—outperformed all other modes for impact, delivering a 112% return on investment, according to the ANA study. Trailing snail mail on return on investment was SMS (102%) and email (93%).
While email has declined in use since 2018, it led all media in marketer plans, with 53% saying they plan to increase its use over the next 12 months. That was slightly ahead of paid search (52%), social media (50%) and SMS (also 50%).
The study is based on an online survey of 581 marketers between February and July 2021.
M&M’s Get a Makeover
The cast of candy characters at M&M's has undergone a makeover that brand executives say better reflects the diverse and nuanced world of its fans, a progressive move that could nonetheless smooth the edges of its most provocative work.
The new approach tones down green’s temptress tendencies and embraces the neurotic anxieties at the center of orange. Red reels in his propensity to bully, while yellow, long his intended victim, emerges anew behind a quiet wisdom and an optimistic outlook. Brown and blue, two of the newer characters and arguably, the most in need of personality revamps, also get new treatments: the typically stern and humorless brown will team with green to create a “force supporting women,” according to a news announcement, while blue will bring lighthearted laughter, irony and fun to the group.
The changes appear most evident in the green and orange characters and play into something of a confession by the brand that they had become out-of-step with the tone of the times despite their popularity. Green’s persona as a flirtatious sidekick – a conceit that played to the legends of the candy’s efficacy as an aphrodisiac – is toned down as her sexy boots are replaced with stylish sneakers.
In Orange, M&Ms appears to be gearing a character in whom members of Gen Z can see themselves. This version retains its core cautiousness and worry; the difference now is the character is aware of these traits and doesn’t attempt to hide them – as his neatly tied shoes indicated.
Footwear and accessories also help better convey the story of brown, according to Ad Age. She’s now wearing modern eyeglasses and sports a lower profile and more professional heels.
Other notable changes include ditching the character surnames used in intros and increasing attention on the size and shape differences between them. Voice-actor changes for the characters are also being considered.
M&M’s mascots date back to 1954, when its red and yellow characters were cast in early TV spots in which the red character was often plotting the demise of his mate. This continued through the introductions of a few classic ads using celebrity foils, and a gradual increase in the number of characters. (Orange for a time was a woman; blue arrived in 1995; green in 1997 and brown in 2012).
The brand’s creative work has long been admired for its sharp humor and periodically, for sharp edges. A number of spots including some of its recent Super Bowl ads have playfully spoofed adult themes, like 2012’s “Just My Shell,” and a number of ads in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue.
Krispy Kreme Offers Free Doughnuts for Blood Donation
Over the years, Krispy Kreme hasn't shied away from giving away free doughnuts – whether it's for celebrating National Doughnut Day, wearing a costume on Halloween, or talking like a pirate on International Talk Like a Pirate Day. And when COVID-19 vaccines were launched, the doughnut chain was one of the first brands to offer freebies just for getting vaccinated.
Now, Krispy Kreme is significantly upping their commitment to trading free doughnuts for supporting our medical community by offering a free dozen doughnuts to anyone who donates blood or platelets until the end of the month.
Earlier this month, the American Red Cross announced its first-ever national blood crisis as declines in the number of people donating during the pandemic, coupled with poor winter weather, have led to the country's worst blood shortage in more than a decade. January is also National Blood Donor Month, so Krispy Kreme has stepped up their support: Showing your donation sticker or a confirmation on the Red Cross blood donor app will earn you 12 free Original Glazed doughnuts until Jan. 31. (Full details can be found here.)
All types of blood are needed, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations, and if there is not an immediate opportunity to donate, Americans are encouraged to make an appointment soon. Appointments can be made via the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Bologna Mic: Oscar Meyer Is in Your Face with Beauty Mask
Oscar Meyer has launched a whole new way to rejuvenate your face – and it’s no bologna. Well, yes it is!
The popular meats company is merging the beauty aisle and the deli counter with a cold cut to the face.
The lunchmeat king has launched a bologna-inspired face mask that rejuvenates the skin while flashing back to the pleasures of childhood – namely, the act of slapping a cool slice of bologna onto your face, after biting out holes for the mouth and eyes. C’mon, I know you did it. Little did we know it’s oh so good for you!
The stunt tweaks the beauty industry's indulgent self-care regimens while providing the brand with a meaty opportunity to make an irreverent impression at the intersection of culture and fashion. It's a fitting continuation of the Kraft Heinz brand's “Keep It Oscar” campaign, which aims to elevate the 130-plus-year-old brand behind stylish and subversive tales of nostalgia. The bologna design “induces unparalleled serotonin surges and a prolific amount of selfies,” the brand contends.
The masks, made in partnership with the Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas, are available while supplies last on Amazon for $5 each. They utilize witch hazel botanicals and seaweed-derived ingredients to protect, hydrate and promote skin elasticity.
