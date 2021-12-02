Nearly 180 million Americans shopped during the five-day holiday shopping period from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
“Retailers have adapted and enticed customers with a number of incentives throughout November. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend remains a significant time for friends and families to check specific holiday items off their lists,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Over the last few years consumers have shifted their holiday shopping plans to start earlier in the season.”
In total, 179.8 million unique shoppers made in-store and online purchases during the holiday weekend, exceeding NRF’s initial expectations by more than 21 million. The figure compares with 186.4 million shoppers in 2020 and is in line with the average of the last four years.
As retailers continue to extend deals and other offers into October and early November, half (49 percent) of shoppers said they took advantage of early holiday sales or promotions before Thanksgiving this year. Most weekend shoppers (82 percent) felt the deals were the same or better than last Thanksgiving.
The number of people who shopped in stores increased this year. Retailers saw an increase in foot traffic, with approximately 104.9 million shoppers visiting stores, up from 92.3 million in 2020. The overall number of online shoppers decreased to a total of 127.8 million from 145.4 million last year.
Black Friday remained the most popular day for in-store shopping, with 66.5 million shoppers, followed by 51 million shoppers on Small Business Saturday. The importance of supporting local businesses remained top of mind for many consumers, with 71 percent indicating they were shopping specifically for Small Business Saturday. Like recent years, Black Friday surpassed Cyber Monday in terms of total online shoppers, with 88 million shopping online the Friday after Thanksgiving compared with 77 million on Monday.
“Over the last few years, Black Friday has emerged as a powerhouse day for both in-store and online shopping,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Even though many consumers are starting their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, a considerable portion of their purchases are still made over the course of the five-day weekend.”
Thanksgiving weekend shoppers spent an average of $301.27 on holiday-related purchases such as gifts, décor, apparel and toys. This is down slightly from $311.75 in 2020. As in previous years, most ($215.40) of that amount was spent directly on gifts.
Top gift purchases over the weekend included clothing and accessories (bought by 51 percent of those surveyed), toys (32 percent), gift cards/certificates (28 percent), books/music/movies/video games (27 percent) and electronics (24 percent).
With a longer holiday shopping season, consumers have welcomed the flexibility it offers. The vast majority (84 percent) of holiday shoppers reported they have already started shopping and have completed more than half (52 percent) of their holiday purchases on average.
NRF defines the holiday season as Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 and has forecast sales will grow between 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent over 2020 to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. According to NRF’s annual survey released in October, consumers plan to spend $997.73 on gifts, holiday items and other non-gift purchases for themselves and their families this year.
AP Style Updates: Cryptocurrency & Emerging Technologies
You can’t escape the terms “crypto,” “non fungible tokens” (NFTs) or “creator” while consuming media today. However, the AP always stays ahead of the curve. It released its rules for cryptocurrency in 2019.
Even more impressive, AP made note of Bitcoin way back in 2014. Its online directory keeps updating terms frequently, but with the pace of changing technology and its infiltration into all areas of society, some assessments can be delayed (see NFT).
PRNews consulted PR pros in the tech industry to identify a list of emerging technology terms. They also created a section for those not-yet included in the AP Stylebook, to provide suggestions for standard use. Here are some common terms to pay attention to in your writing:
cryptocurrency
A type of digital money that uses encryption technology to make it secure. Avoid using the shorthand crypto, which can be confused with cryptography. Cryptocurrency is not the same as virtual currency, which is used in virtual worlds, such as online games.
Bitcoin, bitcoin
The most popular cryptocurrency system is Bitcoin. As with other cryptocurrencies, bitcoins are not physical bills or coins. Rather, they are lines of computer code that are digitally signed each time they travel from one owner to another. Capitalize when referring to Bitcoin as a system, but lowercase when referring to its use as a form of payment.
blockchain
Blockchain is a digital ledger where cryptocurrencies transactions are recorded. It works like a chain of digital blocks that contain records of transactions. Each block is connected to those before and behind it, making it difficult for hackers to disrupt. To avoid detection, a hacker would need to change the block containing a particular record and all those linked to it.
4G, 5G, LTE
These are types of cellular technology. 4G, 5G and LTE are acceptable on first reference, but should be explained in stories as cellular networks. 5G, or fifth generation, refers to a more robust system that in early 2020 was still emerging. LTE stands for Long Term Evolution, and often is used interchangeably with 4G, although early versions of LTE didn’t meet all the technical requirements of 4G. Do not confuse these with Wi-Fi, which is a separate wireless technology from cellular and has its own nomenclature.
artificial intelligence
A computer system that emulates aspects of human cognition. AI is acceptable on second reference.
non fungible token (NFT)
NFTs can be associated with easily reproducible digital art such as photos, videos, audio and other types of files as unique items. They use blockchain technology to give the item a public proof of ownership. Do not hyphenate non fungible token, according to the AP ‘Letters to the Editor.’ NFT may be used on following references.
web3
Also known as Web 3.0, this newest version of the internet revolves around the idea of decentralization. This differs from Web 2.0 (the current system) in which a small group of big technology companies stores a large amount of web data and content.
Ethereum
Ethereum is a technology that lets you send cryptocurrency to anyone for a fee. It also powers applications that everyone can use, including the system's cryptocurrency Ether, which, confusingly often is referred to in conversation and the media as Ethereum. The Ethereum platform provides a marketplace of financial services, games and apps that keep data private and cannot censor you.
creator economy
The creator economy is composed of digital artists, videographers, designers, podcasters and other producers who build and monetize content through the support of their social media audiences. Brands are utilizing creators instead of or in-addition to influencers to produce clever, relatable content.
» TODD SMITH is co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Deane | Smith, a full-service branding, PR, marketing and advertising firm with offices in Jackson. The firm – based in Nashville, Tenn. – is also affiliated with Mad Genius. Contact him at todd@deanesmith.agency, follow him @spinsurgeon on Twitter and like the ageny on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/deanesmithpartners, and join us on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/deane-smith-&-partners.