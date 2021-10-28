There’s a new college ranking out this week – but it’s not rating the top football teams. It’s ranking the top marketing values of university athletic programs for individual players.
Nielsen has unveiled the Nielsen Impact Score (NIS) that gives colleges leverage to sell its schools to high school recruits.
Athletes are placing new importance on how universities might help them win brand endorsement deals in the wake of new rules that allow them to profit off their name, image and likeness. The relaxed amateurism rules, which are known as NIL (name, image and likeness) and took effect in the summer, have added a new dynamic in the already hotly competitive recruiting battles to lure the nation’s top college football and basketball players.
The new rules have also led to a cottage industry of ranking services that seek to provide brands with a look at which schools and players offer the best potential for endorsement deals. The player rankings, including one from sports betting site The Action Network, have focused on the social media followings of college stars.
Nielsen is hoping to leverage its TV measurement data along with other proprietary research tools. It says its university scores are based on the following factors:
National exposure, which is based on TV ratings data.
Local market impact, which analyses “how a program’s local market fanbase engages with its local marketing activations.”
Social media engagement, which puts a value on a school’s social media audience using metrics such as followers and engagement rates.
Duke University’s men’s basketball program is the first school to sign up for the program, according to Nielsen. The company did not reveal how many other schools it has signed up.
Nielsen plans to make the service available initially to nearly 100 NCAA Division I men’s college basketball programs, “with plans to roll out broader across more collegiate sports,” the company announced.
Schools are prohibited from brokering NIL deals on behalf of players. But that has not stopped universities from providing education and in some cases getting assistance from external agencies to help put them in the best possible position. The rules are murky because what schools can and cannot do depends on state laws.
SUPER BOWL ADS EXPECTED TO BE RUSHED WITH CRYPTOCURRENCY
Super Bowl LVI could turn into the crypto bowl.
FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, will air its first Super Bowl ad in 2022, according to AdAge.
Crypto.com, a payment and currency platform, is also expected to run multiple commercials, according to AdAge.
This makes 2022 the first-time crypto companies are airing national ads during the Super Bowl. It comes as the crypto marketplace heats up and companies look to educate consumers on the technology.
FTX has been beefing up its marketing efforts in the U.S., recently tapping husband and wife superstars Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen for a campaign that aired during NFL games earlier this season. A new ad that debuted last week showed NFL teams and fans going crazy over Brady discussing a trade.
NFL legend Brady and supermodel Bündchen have an equity stake in FTX, as does NBA star Steph Curry. FTX also became the official cryptocurrency exchange of the MLB and recently struck a naming rights deal for the home of NBA’s Miami Heat, which is now called FTX Arena.
Experts say the data is clear on why sports are key to FTX’s marketing strategy: sports fans are twice as likely to know about crypto than non-sports fans and avid sports fans are nearly three times as likely.
GREAT RESIGNATION IMPACTS PR INDUSTRY
Last year, PR agency staffers were holding tightly to their jobs as they weathered the pandemic’s economic impact.
This year, the script is flipped. After nearly two years of remote work, racial and political strife, employees are much more nonchalant about their careers and work.
The PR industry is far from alone in feeling the pain of the Great Resignation, the phenomenon of people quitting their jobs in droves. In August, 4.3 million Americans walked away from work, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Yet the problem is still very personal for the communications industry, which is aiming to understand the reasons beyond the exodus – and what it takes to recruit and retain talent.
FORMER PRESIDENT TO LAUNCH "TRUTH SOCIAL" MEDIA NETWORK
Donald Trump recently unveiled a new digital-media venture and said it would go public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company.
Trump Media & Technology Group will create a social network called Truth Social to fight such companies as Facebook and Twitter.
Trump’s access to several social-media platforms – including these – was restricted following the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
He has held discussions with myriad platforms throughout the year to find a new online megaphone – had a gigantic audience of nearly 89 million followers on Twitter.
SPAC deals, such as this, have become popular alternatives to traditional initial public offerings in the past year. Trump Media & Technology Group will combine with a SPAC called Digital World Acquisition Corp., valuing the Trump venture at $875 million, including debt, according to a news release.
The firm’s Truth Social network will initially launch for invited users next month and is expected to be available nationwide in early 2022. It also hopes to create a subscription video-on-demand service.
