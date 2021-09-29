As social media and technology companies face criticism for not doing enough to stem the flow of misleading information on their platforms, a sizable portion of Americans continue to turn to these sites for news.
A little under half (48%) of U.S. adults say they get news from social media “often” or “sometimes,” a 5-percentage point decline compared with 2020, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted July 26-Aug. 8, 2021.
When it comes to where Americans regularly get news on social media, Facebook outpaces all other social media sites.
In a separate question asking users of 10 social media sites whether they regularly get news there, about a third of U.S. adults (31%) say they get news regularly on Facebook, while about one-in-five Americans (22%) say they regularly get news on YouTube. Twitter and Instagram are regular news sources for 13% and 11% of Americans, respectively.
Other social media sites are less likely to be regular news sources. Fewer than one-in-ten Americans say they regularly get news from Reddit (7%), TikTok (6%), LinkedIn (4%), Snapchat (4%), WhatsApp (3%) and Twitch (1%).
The percentage of Americans who get news regularly from these sites has remained largely unchanged since 2020, though the share who regularly get news on Facebook has declined slightly (36% in 2020 vs. 31% in 2021).
When looking at the proportion of each social media site’s users who regularly get news there, some sites stand out as being “newsier” even if their total audience is relatively small. Twitter, for example, is used by 23% of U.S. adults, but more than half of those users (55%) get news on the site regularly. On the other hand, YouTube, though widely used, sees a smaller portion of its users turning to the site for news regularly (30%).
Overall, the percentage of users of each site who regularly get news there has remained relatively stable since 2020, a year that included both a presidential election and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, both Facebook and TikTok buck this trend. The share of Facebook users who say they regularly get news on the site has declined 7 points since 2020, from 54% to 47% in 2021. TikTok, on the other hand, has seen a slight uptick in the portion of users who say they regularly get news on the site, rising from 22% to 29% in this period.
In some cases, there are drastic demographic differences between the people who turn to each social media site for news. For example, White adults make up a majority of the regular news consumers of Facebook and Reddit (60% and 54%, respectively), yet just under four-in-ten Instagram news consumers (36%) are White. Both Black and Hispanic adults each make up a sizable portion of Instagram’s regular news consumers (20% and 33%, respectively). People who regularly get news on Facebook are more likely to be women than men (64% vs. 35%), while two-thirds of Reddit’s regular news consumers are men. A majority of regular news consumers on LinkedIn (57%) have a four-year college degree or higher. Younger adults, those ages 18 to 29, are far more likely to regularly get news on both Snapchat and TikTok than other age groups.
The majority of regular news consumers of many sites are Democrats or lean Democratic. This may be related to the relatively young age profile of the news consumer base of these social media sites. No social media site included here has regular news consumers who are more likely to be Republican or lean Republican.
American Express Launches Workstation Ad Campaign
American Express is converting billboards and bench ads into workstations for a new ad campaign touting its business credit cards.
The pop-up installations in New York, Chicago, and Austin, Texas are part of the brand’s “Built for Business'' campaign targeting small and mid-size business owners.
The financial services corporation is promoting its business cards as delivering business-centric rewards and savings with no pre-set spending limits.
The experiential installation developed in partnership with Dentsu Mcgarrybowen will run for a limited time starting this week. It includes billboards that turn into desks, park benches with charging stations, and phone booths that can be used for private business phone calls.
The campaign, which will run through the end of the year, also includes buys on streaming TV, digital audio and social media platforms. The effort includes national and local marketing. Spots feature business owners going through revolutionary change to grow their businesses in new ways.
Electric Mic: Tennessee & Kentucky Land Major Ford Electric Vehicle, Battery Plants
Tennessee and Kentucky are becoming hotbeds for electric vehicle manufacturing.
Ford Motor Co., in what it says is the largest single manufacturing investment in its 118-year history, announced this week it would spend $7 billion and create nearly 11,000 jobs to build electric vehicles and batteries in Tennessee and Kentucky.
The investment, meant to vault Ford among the leaders in EV output, will include a 3,600-acre "mega campus" northeast of Memphis called Blue Oval City that will include Ford's first new vehicle assembly plant in more than 50 years. The site – three times the size of the automaker's sprawling Rouge Complex in Michigan – will hire nearly 6,000 people to assemble next-generation electric F-Series pickups and include battery cell production and a supplier park, Ford said. It's expected to open in 2025.
South of Louisville, Ford will build a 1,500-acre battery park under its BlueOvalSK joint venture with battery supplier SK Innovation. The site will comprise two battery plants making advanced lithium-ion batteries, with one opening in 2025 and the other in 2026. Ford said the Kentucky site will create 5,000 jobs.
The automaker plugged the news with a video created by Wieden+Kennedy New York that Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted. In the video Ford calls it more than a factory, but "a reason to believe in the promise of tomorrow."
SK Innovation is committing $4.4 billion on the projects, bringing the total investment to $11.4 billion, Ford said. Ford formed a partnership with SK Innovation in May after CEO Jim Farley reversed plans by his predecessor to buy batteries from outside suppliers, choosing to instead produce them in-house.
Ford said the two campuses will have annual battery production capacity of 129 gigawatt hours, which is enough to power 1 million EVs. The Tennessee battery plant will be dedicated to the next-generation F-Series, while the twin plants in Kentucky will make batteries for numerous Ford and Lincoln vehicles, the company said.
Now that’s some electric news!
