Trust has eroded across all institutions, including media, government and business, the recently released Edelman Trust Barometer report found.
Distrust has become the default global mindset as concerns of economic disparities, climate change and misinformation grow, according to this year’s trust barometer report.
The report, which surveyed more than 36,000 people in 28 markets globally, found that trust declined across all institutions compared to May 2020. Only 61% of survey respondents said they trust businesses to do the right thing, followed by 59% trust in NGOs, 52% in government and 50% in media.
Comparatively, in May 2020, government was the most trusted source at 65%, followed by business (62%), NGOs (62%) and media (56%).
Meanwhile, the number of people who are more convinced they’re being lied to by societal leaders has grown. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they are convinced they are being purposely misled by journalists in an eight-point increase, 66% believe the same about government leaders (+9 points) and 63% say the same about business leaders (+7 points).
That trust gap widens between high income versus low-income people, with high income individuals more likely to trust institutions by 15 points.
The disparities are best attributed to widening political chasms, increasing social fears and institutions' failure to make meaningful change in areas such as diversity, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and work-force reskilling, said Edelman CEO Richard Edelman.
“In none of the democracies do people believe they'll be better off in five years,” he said. “And (most of those people) think they're going to lose their job, either because of the pandemic or because of automation. But the opportunity for businesses here as the most trusted institution is substantial.”
While businesses are now the most trusted source of information, that trust is hyper local, with 77% of respondents trusting their own employer rather than general business, and 65% believing communication from their own employer rather than other sources. Eighty-one percent also believe that CEOs should be personally visible when discussing public policy with external stakeholders or work their company has done to benefit society.
That’s an opportunity and an obligation for businesses to put societal issues at the center of corporate strategy, Edelman said.
“There's this giant void left by the inability of the government,” he added. “We might think, historically, that the government would [be trusted to handle societal issues] but they're not, so business has got to step in.”
Data shows people rank NGOs and business as more competent and ethical than both the media and government. Those polled also said they want more, not less engagement from business on societal issues such as climate change, economic inequality, workforce reskilling, access to healthcare, trustworthy information and systemic injustice.
David Bersoff, SVP of global thought leadership at Edelman data and intelligence, noted, however, that business is “not necessarily the hero of the story” because of its questionable past, but that it is currently considered the “best (people have got) to fight the battles that aren’t being well-handled by the government.”
As it stands, nearly one out of every two respondents view the government (48%) and media (46%) as divisive forces in society. Government leaders (42%) and journalists (46%) are the least trusted societal leaders, and concerns over fake news and false information being used as a weapon is now at an all-time high (76%).
As trust continues to erode, businesses and NGOs are seen as the strongest institutions to take a leadership role.
Legislation Threatens Technology, Cybersecurity, National Security & Competitiveness
If I told you a bill before Congress this week would damage the way we all do business, what would you say?
In fact, SB 2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act has a lofty name but digging into the facts shows us that it would harm national security, consumers, cybersecurity and most importantly American competitiveness. And that, my business friends, is not something that needs to be railroaded for the sake of a headline.
As I have written over the last two years, technology helped us all get through the pandemic, and technology and tech jobs are attracting our young people for much needed jobs and a quality of life we as parents dream of for our kids. With the rapid development of technology innovations from the United States, we need to be mindful of government over-regulation, now more than ever.
Here are four key areas of concern in the legislation:
Harm to Cybersecurity
Staying ahead of sophisticated cyber threats depends upon our ability to leverage a suite of security capabilities built seamlessly into our products by default, and to act decisively to stop attacks when we see them anywhere on our platforms.
These security capabilities are now table stakes to block things like ransomware and supply chain attacks (e.g., SolarWinds).
The bills would reverse years of progress in security by harming our security product integrations and forcing our security teams to think twice before acting decisively to block bad actors.
Harm to American Competitiveness
These bills target America’s biggest export industry – the five companies that probably are America’s most competitive and influential global competitors, who are fighting every day with China and other competitors.
The bills would dampen investment and innovation in the U.S. economy broadly.
The tech sector has grown seven times faster than the U.S. economy in the past four years and as of 2020 accounts for 12% of GDP.
That’s why everyone – from VCs to CEOs in other sectors – are nervous about these bills.
They would adversely impact the tech community's ability to invest/maintain operations as well as deter investment and creation of new products.
Harm to National Security
It is incomprehensible that the Senate bills (the self-preferencing bill, but also the recent merger ban) would exempt major foreign competitors like TikTok, Tencent, Yandex in Russia, and Alibaba. Those foreign rivals could use these requirements to force US platforms to carry Chinese and Russian products and services and disclose Americans’ data to them — with no reciprocity.
That’s why a range of former national security leaders, from Leon Panetta to Dan Coats, have raised concerns about this approach.
Harm to Consumers
The bills would ban basic product integration, which makes lots of products better for consumers and makes Google products more secure while keeping information safe.
Examples: we might not be able to automatically combine Search and Maps, include anti-spam tools in Gmail, or make Chrome safer by default, just because other companies have add-ons that also do these things.
At a time, we’re worried about inflation, tech has not only delivered more choice to consumers but it’s lowered prices across the board. The price of advertising has dropped by more than 30% in the past 30 years – and those savings benefit small businesses and consumers. Radical antitrust reform could trigger a rise in online prices.
Don’t byte on this inside-the-beltway charade. It’s not a virtual reality we can live in!
