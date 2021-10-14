Americans' trust in the media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly has edged down 4% since last year to 36%, making this year's findings the second lowest in Gallup's trend report.
In all, 7% of U.S. adults say they have "a great deal" and 29% "a fair amount" of trust and confidence in newspapers, television and radio news reporting – which, combined, is four points above the 32% record low in 2016, amid the divisive presidential election campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. In addition, 29% of the public currently registers "not very much" trust and 34% have "none at all."
These findings, from a Sept. 1-17 poll, are the latest in Gallup's tracking of the public's confidence in key U.S. institutions, which began in 1972. Between 1972 and 1976, 68% to 72% of Americans expressed trust in the mass media; yet, by 1997, when the question was next asked, trust had dropped to 53%. Trust in the media, which has averaged 45% since 1997, has not reached the majority level since 2003.
After hitting its lowest point in 2016, trust in the media rebounded, gaining 13 points in two years — mostly because of a surge among Democrats amid President Donald Trump's antagonistic relationship with the press and increased scrutiny of his administration by the media. Since 2018, however, it has fallen a total of nine points, as trust has slid among all party groups.
Democrats' Trust in Media Dwarfs Republicans' and Independents'
Partisans' trust in the media continues to be sharply polarized. Currently, 68% of Democrats, 11% of Republicans and 31% of independents say they trust the media a great deal or fair amount. The 57-point gap in Republicans' and Democrats' confidence is within the 54- to 63-point range for the two groups since 2017.
While both Democrats' and independents' trust has slid five points over the past year, Republicans' has held steady.
Historically, Republicans' confidence in the accuracy and fairness of the news media's reporting has not risen above 52% over the past quarter century. At the same time, Democrats' confidence has not fallen below the 2016 reading of 51%. For their part, independents' trust in the media has not been at the majority level since 2003.
Trust in 3 branches of government falters as 4th Estate spirals downward
Just as Americans' trust in the three branches of government is faltering, so too is their confidence in the fourth estate -- the media. Confidence in the media among Republicans over the past five years is at unprecedented lows. After a brief recovery in trust among Democrats and independents early in the Trump administration, their trust has fallen off a little in recent years. Democratic trust remains well above where it was before Trump came into office and made attacks on the media a core message of his presidency.
Despicable Mic: Gruden Had to Go in Midst of Racist, Sexist & Homophobic Comments
Jon Gruden had to exit!
At a time when messages such as “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are painted on every end zone and stenciled on helmets around the league, when women have joined the ranks of front offices, coaching staffs and officiating crews and a player on his own team came out as gay, Gruden’s emails revealing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were a polarizing tornado in today’s NFL.
Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night, releasing a statement that said, “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
His departure was the only acceptable resolution to this quagmire of his own creation because the NFL has made too much progress in recent years for Gruden to keep his job and roll back that progress, according to the Associated Press and ESPN.
Gruden’s rapid downfall began Friday when The Wall Street Journal reported Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith, who’s Black, in a 2011 email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen.
If it had ended there, Gruden might have survived.
Gruden insisted Sunday night that he wasn’t racist, revealed he was sickened by the controversy he’d created and again apologized to Smith.
What happened next was a bombshell of jaw-dropping proportions! The New York Times reported late Monday that Gruden’s antics weren’t limited to a single racist comment but that he frequently used sexist and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the league.
The report, which came out during the “Monday Night Football” telecast where Gruden strengthened his chops as an NFL icon between coaching stints, showed Gruden denouncing the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting racial injustice and police misconduct during the playing of the national anthem.
The emails also reveal him using a gay slur to insult Goodell and saying the commissioner shouldn’t have pressured the Rams to draft “queers,” a reference to Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team
It’s long been part of the job description for NFL head coaches to manage the fallout when a player says or does something stupid. Inevitably, a mindless decision off the field will create waves, headlines and maybe even the dreaded distraction for a team.
That makes crisis and reputation management as much a part of the head coach’s duties as creating game plans for the upcoming opponent.
And in that role, Gruden was an epic fail! Make no mistake, he won’t be suiting up for an NFL or sports network job any time soon. It’s going to take a long time to clean up his sacked reputation – and he may never recover.
After time, repentance, soul-searching, remorse and action could restore the luster to his name. That will be up to the football gods, and a forgiving sports nation!
Each week, The Spin Cycle will bestow a Golden Mic Award to the person, group or company in the court of public opinion that best exemplifies the tenets of solid PR, marketing and advertising – and those who don't.
