Amid the swirling winds of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise that Oxford Languages | the Oxford English Dictionary has chosen “vax” as its 2021 Word of the Year.
If last year was marked by the emergence of COVID-19 on a global scale, this one has been all about the new solution to end the pandemic: the vaccines.
"A relatively rare word in our corpus until this year, by September it was over 72 times more frequent than at the same time last year," Oxford said.
Vax can be either a noun or a verb, and it's spawned a litany of derivatives, including "vax sites," "vax cards" and "being fully vaxxed," according to Oxford.
The feeling toward the word "vax" certainly isn't universal. Many see the promise of protection against COVID-19 provided by the vaccine as a welcome scientific advancement. Others view the new drug with skepticism, and some refuse to get it.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 192.5 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, amounting to roughly 58% of the country's population.
Despite overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective, there has also been a wave of misinformation about the shots.
Last year, Oxford said the pandemic and social unrest across the U.S. made it impossible for them to select just one word. Instead lexicographers highlighted a variety of terms including 'Black Lives Matter,' 'Blursday,' 'social distancing' and 'systemic racism.'
Prior Words of the Year included climate emergency (2019), toxic (2018), youthquake (2017) and post-truth (2016).
ANOTHER FAKE NEWS RELEASE HITS — THIS TIME ON THE GROCERY AISLE
Another big brand has been bitten by the fake news release bug – and this time it’s on the grocery aisle!
A news release published on Kroger Inc.’s website indicated customers would soon be able to use Bitcoin Cash as payment in its stores and online.
It wasn’t true, the grocer said.
The “communication was fraudulent and is unfounded and should be disregarded,” a spokeswoman for the company told the Wall Street Journal.
The release, which was posted to Kroger’s investor relations’ page, was taken down. The spokeswoman said releases from PR Newswire, a platform for distributing announcements for media outlets to see, automatically feed to the press-release section on Kroger’s website.
PR Newswire didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
This isn’t the first time a fraudulent news release has been put out on behalf of a major retailer saying some type of cryptocurrency would be accepted as payment. Shares of little-used cryptocurrency litecoin surged in mid-September after a fake news release that was purportedly from Walmart Inc. said customers could use the cryptocurrency as payment.
END OF AN ICONIC ERA AT GE
General Electric – an iconic brand that for more than a century was a beacon of U.S. business dominance – will split into three public companies it was announced this week.
The storied American manufacturer that has struggled as a conglomerate in recent years will break into three companies focused on aviation, health care and energy.
The company has already rid itself of the products most Americans know it for, including its appliances, and last year, the light bulbs that GE had been making since the late 19th century when the company was founded.
GE’s aviation unit, it’s most profitable, will keep General Electric in the name. GE will spin off its health care business in early 2023 and its energy segment, including renewable energy, power and digital operations in early 2024.
The health care business sells technology to hospitals and the energy business deals with utilities. The aviation unit is primarily a supplier for Boeing and Airbus.
The plan is similar to one that was discussed inside GE in early 2018. At the time it was code named Project Eisenhower, according to the Wall Street Journal.
FUMBLED MIC: AARON RODGERS SACKED FOR VAX LIE
Superstar NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers made the biggest fumble of his career recently – and it wasn’t on the football field!
He violated one of the most basic rules in PR: never lie or mislead the media. The Green Bay Packers quarterback denies he did it. His statements say otherwise.
The Rodgers incident began Aug. 26. 'Are you vaccinated?' reporters asked the elite athlete. Rodgers told them, "Yeah, I've been immunized.” That left the impression he received FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccinations. "There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision. I'm not going to judge those guys,” he said.
Late last month, several members of the Packers tested positive for coronavirus. Media members later reported Rodgers was among them. 'Is Rodgers vaccinated?' was the obvious next question.
Confronted, Rodgers insisted he did not lie in August. He's given various explanations, including fertility fears, for his decision not to be vaccinated. Rodgers says he’s a "critical thinker," doesn't believe in giving in to "woke culture" and decides what is best for his body. He said he received monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and D and HCQ. "I feel pretty incredible,” Rodgers said.
HCQ is the controversial treatment the FDA has warned against, aside from use in hospital settings.
Rodgers also said there’s a “witch hunt” in the NFL on players' vaccination status.
"I didn't lie in the initial press conference," he said, adding that teammates knew his vaccination status all season.
But if you dive into his remarks it’s clear he was not truthful.
“My desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body," he said last week. "I have followed every single protocol to a T, except that one that makes absolutely no sense to me."
NFL protocol requires unvaccinated players to don masks indoors. Rodgers has not.
Regardless of whether you think Rodgers is right or wrong, he receives a failing grade in PR 101. And his play on semantics already has cost him.
A veteran pitchman, he has lost a long-time endorsement deal with a Wisconsin health care provider named Prevea, which dropped the suddenly polarizing player. However, State Farm said it continues to support spokesman Aaron Rodgers despite the backlash to his statements about a Covid-19 vaccination,
Notwithstanding State Farm’s support, the insurer appears to be pulling back from airing spots featuring Rodgers, including a recent game show-style ad. That Rodgers ad aired only three times last Sunday; in comparison, a State Farm spot featuring spokesman Patrick Mahomes, whose Kansas City Chiefs played the Packers (without Rodgers), ran 33 times Sunday, according to iSpot tracking data.
Oops! Apparently the famous QB’s image is sacked for now!
