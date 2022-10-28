As a child growing up in Bruce, Art Spratlin wanted to be a truck driver. Instead, he is leading the charge to create laws governing self-driving vehicles, including trucks, on the state’s roadways.
Spratlin headed into his career by earning an accounting degree from Ole Miss with the goal of taking over the family lumber business in his small hometown. But becoming a tax lawyer seemed to offer more opportunity and experiences, so he enrolled in law school at Ole Miss and after graduation joined Butler Snow in Jackson.
Today, 31 years later, he is the practice group leader of the firm’s Tort, Transportation and Specialized Litigation Group and the coordinator of the firm’s 24-Hour Accident Investigation Team and its Autonomous Vehicle Technology Group.
Autonomous or self-driving vehicles (AVs) date back to the early 2000s with robotics engineers at Carnegie Mellon University and the DARPA Challenge. Spurred by that competition, companies such as Google and Uber as well as many lesser-known software companies and major car companies are developing driverless technology which incorporates cameras, radar, lidar and a full suite of related sensing equipment. The goal is to have completely autonomous cars and trucks safely transporting people and goods in the very near future. Electric vehicle (EV) technology is developing at a similar pace.
Spratlin’s work inside the EV/AV universe has him speaking with industry leaders and organizations, elected officials and other stakeholders about the technology evolving around electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. He is often asked to join panels and present papers on legal developments affecting and involving the industry.
What he stresses is the safety aspect of the new technology versus human drivers.
“Would you rather take your chances on the road with a 16 year old who just got a driver’s license or an autonomous vehicle that drives like your grandmother and obeys every red light and speed limit sign?”
Selling the concept of self-driving vehicles to a skeptical public accustomed to driving themselves is a slow process but the goal is to have passengers gradually go from being nervous to becoming bored on the ride.
“First-time riders get used to the concept of the car driving itself pretty quickly when they realize it drives like your grandmother,” he said. “Boring” is what the AV industry wants.
Spratlin said that the soon to occur mixing of autonomous vehicle technology with current vehicles on the road that are not equipped to communicate with each other is reminiscent of the old days when the Model T Fords took to dirt roads and scared the horses pulling buggies.
“That’s kind of what we’re getting into now.”
Along with the evolution of the technology, rules to govern the driverless vehicles are being drawn up at the federal and state level, though there is much more to do.
Spratlin has worked for the last 10 years trying to educate legislators and other elected officials on the technology with the hope that Mississippi could be among the states to lead the way in adopting and regulating AVs in order to benefit from the safety and the opportunities they offer in creating high-tech jobs in Mississippi.
But Mississippi is “way behind from the legislative standpoint,” he said. More than 30 states have some kind of AV legislation, including neighboring Louisiana, where the Department of Transportation has created an Office of Innovation to work on the issues.
“We need to have a person with a title whose job is to work on this every day and educate everyone,” he said. “It’s going to take somebody authorized by the state whose job is to create some buzz so the legislators and the general public will realize the safety and other benefits and buy into it, while at the same time protecting Mississippi. From the economic development side as a place open for business for AV companies.”
Among the opportunities the state could benefit from is having universities teach courses on how to develop the autonomous vehicle software. The industry could also help expand Mississippi’s existing car and truck manufacturing interests.
Spratlin said some AV companies have switched from their original mission of developing passenger vehicles to heavy trucks that can haul loads along the interstate.
“They realized they can get to market and make money faster on interstate highways where 90% of the driving task is staying in your lane and following the car in front of you,” he said.
Reducing the time it takes to deliver goods across the country and without a driver is one of the goals of AV trucking. Delivering fresh produce from the West Coast to Florida in two days instead of five is “a big deal,” he said, citing the current hours of service restrictions on human drivers.
The big names in the AV trucking world like Kodiak, Aurora and TuSimple have moved from Silicon Valley to Texas, which he said has become the hotbed for testing the vehicles, where they now regularly have payloads for customers with a safety driver currently behind the wheel monitoring the operation.
To be able to efficiently operate vehicles without a human driver behind the wheel, each state needs to adopt similar legislation that allows the self-driving vehicles to pass through. Piecing that legislative network is a complex and lengthy process.
“We are working to educate the legislators, the MDOT, the Highway Patrol and other stakeholders on what the technology is, the increased safety aspects of it and how beneficial it can be to the state as far as new jobs and new academic programs. Then we explain why the legislation is so timely and so important. You don’t want the legislation to be different in every state,” Spratlin said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.