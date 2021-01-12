Staks Pancake Kitchen today announced its newest location in Southaven, Mississippi, set to open spring 2021. The fast-casual restaurant’s third location will join a developing lineup of local businesses confirmed for the new Silo Square and will be the first restaurant concept to open in the space. Staks’ original location is in the Laurelwood Collection in East Memphis, with the second located in the Germantown Village Square shopping center.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better spot to expand Staks’ footprint,” said Brice Bailey, owner of Staks Pancake Kitchen. “The Silo Square is going to be a game-changing development for Southaven, and we look forward to bringing our high-quality, locally sourced breakfast and lunch offerings to the scene.”
Southaven residents and visitors can expect the menu to include the restaurant’s original, well-known food features: an impressive selection of pancakes, create-your-own omelets, shareables and several other classic breakfast staples – with a growing menu of lunch offerings.The beverage selection at Staks Pancake Kitchen mimics the food menu’s versatility, with fresh-squeezed juices, a dozen different coffee drinks, speciality cocktails and more. The restaurant will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The space is a nod to the aesthetics of the East Memphis and Germantown locations, with a bright, fresh and modern interior. As a fast-casual breakfast and lunch restaurant, Staks visitors order at the counter, and a server brings the food to the table. Guests will have the option to dine in a booth, at a table or at one of the interactive griddle tables, where patrons can make their own pancakes.
Staks will join four to six other restaurants, half a dozen boutiques, investment firms, a mortgage company, a law office and more at the new Silo Square, a $300 million, 309-acre mixed-use development, featuring both commercial and residential properties.
“Staks Pancake Kitchen is the perfect addition to our growing roster of tenants,” said Brian Hill, owner and developer of Silo Square. “This area is meant to be a hub for local businesses, so the partnership just made sense. I feel this is exactly the kind of family-owned establishment that Southaven residents will love.”
Staks Pancake Kitchen’s Southaven location is set to begin construction February 2021.