Renasant Bank is recently announced that Brandy Stanford has been promoted to Vice President and Business Development Trust Officer for Wealth Management. Stanford is located at Renasant Headquarters in Tupelo.
Stanford received her Bachelor of Art degree in Managerial Finance from The University of Mississippi. She is also a graduate of the Bryant University Executive Development Center Program in Financial Planning. She holds the certification of Certified Trust Financial Advisor (CTFA) and is an honor graduate of Cannon Financial Institute Trust School.
Stanford has served her community as Board Secretary for Church After School Association, Inc. and as a member of several United Way programs. She also volunteers with Tupelo High School as Treasurer for the Girls Soccer Booster Club and a member of the Cheer Booster Club. She is a current participant in the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute through the Community Development Foundation.