With its hundred-year legacy of growth, service and success, the leadership and members of the Greenwood-based Staple Cotton Cooperative Association known as Staplcotn, are looking forward to more milestones in the future.
“There is nothing like being in the right place at the right time,” said Hank Reichle, president and CEO of Staplcotn and Stapldiscount said of leading the cooperative at the 100-year mark. “I, like the rest of our staff, am appreciative of those before us who molded this company to be in the position to celebrate this milestone.”
Founded in 1921, Staplcotn is the oldest cotton marketing cooperative in the United States and one of the largest, with nearly 14,000 farm accounts in 11 states - Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. It also has 6,992 association members, consisting exclusively of growers and share rent landlords, in 46 states.
Stapldiscount is the “lending arm” of Staplcotn and is its own cooperative that is governed by the same board and shares officers of Staplcotn. It was founded in 1923, two years after Staplcotn was formed.
Staplcotn marked its centennial with a commemoration in September that where participants included Gov. Tate Reeves, U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, former CEO and former board chairman Woods Eastland and current board chairman Mike Sturdivant. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, and Antony Bahr from CoBank sent video messages. At a celebratory dinner that evening, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and National Cotton Council President and CEO Gary Adams gave remarks.
Staplcotn serves its members with marketing, warehousing, sales and shipping to sell their cotton globally to textile customers as one company and market it under the respected Saplcotn name. Proceeds are distributed to the members based on the quantity and quality delivered, according to the company.
The cooperative’s inventory of U.S. grown Memphis/Eastern upland cotton averages between 2.5 million and 3.5 million bales a year.
The 100-year timeline that tells the Staplcotn story begins in 1919 with a train ride that led to the cooperative’s start. During a time when cotton prices were in a post-World War I flux, Oscar Bledsoe Jr. overheard two cotton merchants on a train to Memphis joke about taking advantage of Delta planters. That set Bledsoe on a mission to help growers market their cotton to their own advantage. He planned and rallied support for an organized growers’ cooperative that came to fruition in 1921. Staple Cotton Cooperative Association had to be incorporated in Tennessee because at the time Mississippi law didn’t allow growers to form coops. Greenwood, however, became home for the group. That same year Bledsoe was elected president and chairman.
Even during the Great Depression, Staplcotn kept momentum by creating a fertilizer and insecticide division and purchasing its first cotton picking machine. In the 1940’s and ‘50s, branch offices were established. The 1960s saw a 40th anniversary celebration, record-setting bales and the formation of Staple Cotton Services to offer warehousing to members. Staplservices merged with Staplcotn during the decades of the 1970s. The coop created the largest warehousing facility in the southeastern United States in the 1980s and the Mill Sales marketing program kicked off. Warehouse space continued to grow in the 1990s and the Warehouse division volume topped 1 million bales.
The early 2000s saw association membership surge 50 percent in part because of increased acreage in the Southeast and Staplcotn’s success in returning relatively high prices to growers. Also, Staplcotn sales exceeded $1 billion for the first time.
Staplcotn became the largest cotton warehouser in the United States, handling more than 1.7 million bales, and began taking a more active role in the international marketplace as U.S. mill consumption continued to decline.
Another record was broken when members delivered more than 4.4 million bales for marketing in 2004.
In the mid 2000s the demand for corn resulted in less cotton acreage planted, and for the first time in history, Mississippi’s corn acres exceeded cotton acres.
By 2009, Mid-South cotton acreage was down more than 60 percent from 2006. Southeastern cotton acreage was reduced less but was still some 43 percent lower than 2006.
In 2010 Woods Eastland retired as CEO and Meredith Allen became the fifth chief executive to lead the 89-year-old company. Eastland returned to the position of board chairman, a position he held from 1981 – 1986 prior to becoming CEO. Eastland retired from the board in 2014 and Mike Sturdivant III, Staplcotn’s current board chairman, was elected to serve.
By 2011, cotton prices nearly tripled from the summer of 2010 to the spring of 2011 but fell below the fabled “dollar cotton” level only four months later. The year 2015 saw Staplcotn receive its 100 millionth bale to be marketed by the association.
Looking to the future after recently marking Staplcotn’s remarkable century-long history, CEO Reichle said, “I am thankful for all the past and present members that entrusted their livelihoods to our organization. It’s both inspiring and motivating in that I want to work to make our organization even better and ensure its sustainability for the next century."