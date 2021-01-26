A Starbucks restaurant is under construction on County Line Road at its intersection with Ridgewood Road.
The development is a bit of a surprise, as the site — formerly the location of Ralph and Kacoo's, which had been vacant for more than 20 years — had been scheduled to be a Hardee's.
Alan Hart, director of community development for the city of Ridgeland, told the Mississippi Business Journal in August 2018 that the hamburger chain was planning to build on the site.
Hart said Tuesday that “all I know is that Hardees backed out and later on Starbucks came along.”
Greg Moore, vice president of Brandon-based Beyond Group, a general contractor and developer, said the Starbucks will open in May.
Moore, who said Beyond Group is co-developer with Dyess Development of New Orleans, observed that “you rarely see a Starbucks close the doors.”
That was not the case with the Shrimp Basket restaurant, which opened in December 2018, and closed some time in 2020.
It had been a Shoney's and was vacant for several years.
Sterling McCool of Overby Commercial real estate said that the Shrimp Basket, located adjacent to the adjacent to the Shrimp Basket site and on the south side of County Line, went on the market in July 2020,
The restaurant closure was the result of the bankruptcy of its parent, according to Michael Carro, adviser and principal with SVN/SouthLand Commercial Real Estate.
Harren Equity Partners of Charlottesville, Va., bought the assets of the Pensacola, Fla.-based Shrimp Basket assets and decided to close 10 of the 30 operations, including the one in Ridgeland, Carro said.
Carro said the performance of the Ridgeland store was not a factor. In fact, it set a company record for performance for its first six months, he said.
But nine months later the coronavirus pandemic struck Mississippi and the rest of the country, leading local and state governments to institute “lockdowns.”
Restaurants have suffered in particular and had to operate on limited seating capacity and rely on more on takeouts and delivery.