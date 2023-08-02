The Mississippi Arts Commission’s Folk & Traditional Arts program recently released the summer 2023 issue of its traditional arts online publication, Mississippi Folklife.
The latest issue features two essays exploring the state’s art and culture, highlighting Cleveland native Johnnie Smith and The Raw Oyster Marching Club from Bay St. Louis.
The first essay by MAC Folk & Traditional Arts Director Maria Zeringue, “Johnnie Smith: Painting the Delta,” provides an in-depth profile of Johnnie Smith, a self-taught painter from Cleveland. Smith paints scenes of Delta landscapes, historical buildings, portraits and local life.
Smith is also a Mississippi Arts Commission Folk Arts Fellowship grant recipient for the 2023-24 year. The essay is accompanied by photographs of Smith and his work by fellow Cleveland-based photographer Rory Doyle.
“I am really thankful for the support of the Mississippi Arts Commission, and I really appreciate being chosen to be a part of Mississippi Folklife,” Smith said. “One of the most important things to me is to be able to show others what I do, and I am happy that people will be able to see my art online.”
Smith adds: “Painting means everything to me, and if I am not doing it, it feels like something is missing. This article is a window into my approach to painting and how it positively impacts my life.”
The second article of the Summer 2023 Issue, “The Raw Oyster Marching Club: An Interview with Martha Whitney Butler and Ann Dinwiddie Madden,” focuses on a carnival and dancing group based in Bay St. Louis. In this interview with Maria Zeringue, Martha Whitney Butler and Ann Dinwiddie Madden discuss the ROMC’s history, their process of making oysters, costumes, choreography and the social impact of the club.
“The Raw Oyster Marching Club is such an interesting part of Mississippi Carnival celebrations and Gulf Coast culture,” explained Zeringue. “By talking with Martha and Ann, I learned so much about the club and the community of artists, dancers and performers that contribute to the magic of the ROMC. I cherish my small collection of oysters made by club members, and I hope this article encourages people to one day check out a parade with this fun group!”
Mississippi Folklife is free and accessible to the public online. It is possible thanks to the support of the National Endowment for the Arts. New issues are released twice a year at mississippifolklife.org.
