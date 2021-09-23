» INCREASED FEDERAL SHARE OF REGULAR MEDICAID SHOULD COVER FIRST 3 YEARS OF EXPANSION COSTS, STATE ECONOMIST SAYS
A provision of the March 2021 American Rescue Plan offering a more generous federal share of Medicaid costs appeared to make expanding the federal-state healthcare program in Mississippi more financially viable than previously thought.
That at least was a hunch held by State Economist Corey Miller and Senior Economist Dr. Sondra Collins. They wondered: Would shaving 5 percentage points off the state’s traditional Medicaid costs for two years in exchange for expanding Medicaid put expansion in a whole new light? Would the federal share going from 78 percent to 83 percent be a difference maker?
Their analysis completed, Miller and Collins say it would.
“We wanted to get an estimate of the savings” from the state’s current annual Medicaid tab of $1.36 billion, Miller said in an email.
First, they looked at savings from shifting coverage for the disabled, mental health and other patient groups to the expanded-Medicaid category for which Washington covers 90 percent of the costs. They concluded those savings, combined with the increase in the federal share of regular Medicaid, would cut the state’s program costs by an estimated $306,423,517 for the first year of expansion. Second year savings would be $316,172,381, for a total savings of $622,595,898.
The savings would be enough to cover the state’s Medicaid expansion costs for its first 3.5 years, the economists said in a new report titled “A Fiscal and Economic Analysis of Medicaid Expansion in Mississippi Under the Affordable Care Act.”
They concluded that adding an estimated 330,875 low-income working adults to Medicaid carries more economic upside than a status quo that leaves hospital emergency rooms as a primary medical provider for many of them. These are Mississippians between the ages of 19 and 64 who make too much money to receive traditional Medicaid. Some have employer-health coverage and some get coverage from the federal marketplaces created through the Affordable Care Act. Many of them go uninsured, however.
All in this group have a single circumstance in common: They are from households with incomes below 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or annual incomes of $17,724 for one person, $24,040 for two people, $30,305 for three, $36,570 for four, $42,835 for five and $49,100 for six, according to federal poverty guidelines.
Miller said that beyond the two years of the 5 percentage-point hike in the federal share of regular Medicaid, “the other savings in and outside of Medicaid on an annual basis roughly offset the annual costs of expansion.”
No state has expanded Medicaid since the offer of increased federal help went into effect in March. So far, 39 states (including Washington DC) have adopted the Medicaid expansion and Mississippi and 11 other states have declined adoption.
The states that expanded early on up until 2015 received 100 percent coverage of costs from the federal government. For late comers, that share has been whittled to the current-day 90 percent. However, the 90 percent share from the government remains for as long as a state continues expanded Medicaid.
SHIFTING FOR SAVINGS
The most eye-catching of projected savings would come from decreases in uncompensated are costs borne by the state’s “safety-net” hospitals which are legally responsible for treating large numbers of uninsured, low-income people. The 2019 tab for uncompensated care was $616 million, a sum that accounts for 7.6 percent of operating expenses for the safety-net hospitals and is among the highest among the states.
The economists’ analysis estimates that with expansion, uncompensated care costs to Mississippi hospitals would decline by 25 percent a year, saving them $158.7 million in 2022 and about $169.3 million annually from 2023 through 2027.
The analysis from Miller and Collins details a host of state expenses that could be moved to the expanded category and thus qualify for the 90-percent federal share.
These are:
UNCOMPENSATED CARE
» Coverage for the disabled.
This would apply to disabled Mississippians whose household income is 138 percent below the federal poverty threshold. The state economist study estimates 13,259 Mississippians fall into this category. Savings to the state’s regular Medicaid bill, according to the analysis, would be $15.3 million in 2022, $14.9 million in 2023 and down to $14.1 million in 2027.
» Coverage for pregnant women.
This would apply to pregnant women with household incomes below the 138 percent federal threshold. An estimated 45 percent, or 5,578 women, would go into the expanded Medicaid category, for an annual savings of just under $8 million, the analysis says.
» Coverage for women enrolled in the Breast and Cervical Cancer Treatment Program. Funded by federal government and matched with state funds, the program covers uninsured women under 65 who are ineligible for regular Medicaid. Shifting enrolled women whose household income is below the 138 percent threshold would save regular Medicaid nearly $5.8 million annually through 2027.
» Mental health and substance abuse.
The analysis projects this shift of eligible patients would save the state’s regular Medicaid program $8.9 million from 2022 through 2027.
» Health care for prisoners.
This savings would go to the state’s Department of Corrections and be for inmates treated outside of the corrections system. In the first year of Medicaid expansion, a savings of $7.8 million would be achieved. From 2022 to 2027, the savings would be an estimated $8 million annually.
Beyond savings to regular Medicaid and other state programs, expanding Medicaid in Mississippi is projected to increase employment payrolls by 1 percent a year through 2027, with the majority of the job increases going to the healthcare sector. On average, expanded Medicaid would create 11,300 jobs annually from 2022 through 2027, according to the analysis.
The analysis cautions that improvement would have to occur in the current number of healthcare workers. Some of those jobs could be filled by an influx of 11,500 new residents a year from 2022 through 2027 expected to be drawn here for employment opportunities created by Medicaid expansion.
State revenues derived from personal and corporate income taxes, sales taxes, user taxes and other taxes would rise about $419.6 million in 2022, $37.1 million in 2023, $40.2 million in 2024, $42.6 million in 2025, $44.2 million in 2026 an $43.5 million in 2027.
The analysis further projects expanded Medicaid would boost the state’s Gross Domestic Product from between $719 million to $783 million annually from 2022 through 2027.
Miller and Collins did not examine the economic effects of a healthier population that presumably would follow Medicaid expansion. But, Miller noted, “I would say a healthier population can increase a state’s GDP, assuming at least some individuals who were unemployed are able to gain employment because of improved health, or the productivity of existing workers increases as they become healthier.”
Part of the reason the labor force participation rate in Mississippi is low stems from the relatively higher rate of disability and other conditions in the population, Miller said.