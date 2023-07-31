The Nissan Foundation has named the Two Mississippi Museums a 2023 grant recipient.
The $50,000 grant will help fund field trips during the upcoming school year, defraying costs for admission, travel and on-site lunches for students.
“We are grateful to the Nissan Foundation for their continued support of our field trip program,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. “Schoolchildren are our most important audience. The foundation’s generosity has helped thousands of students experience this state-of-the-art museum complex.”
The Nissan Foundation is awarding a total of $1.2 million in grants to 39 nonprofit organizations for its 2023 grant cycle. The nonprofit recipients are in Atlanta, central Mississippi, Dallas and Fort Worth, middle Tennessee, New York City, southeast Michigan and southern California, all locations where Nissan has an operational presence.
“It’s an honor to award the Two Mississippi Museums a grant for the work they are doing to promote, share and sustain cultural awareness and understanding in communities throughout our world,” said Chandra Vasser, president of the Nissan Foundation and Nissan’s first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
The Nissan Foundation was created in 1992 in response to the three weeks of violent civil unrest that occurred near Nissan sales and marketing operations in southern California following the Rodney King trial verdict.
Museum hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are located at 222 North St. in Jackson.
To reserve or learn more about field trips to the Two Mississippi Museums, contact Stephanie King at sking@mdah.ms.gov.
