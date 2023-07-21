Prison Lawsuits Mississippi

Traffic leaves the front gate to the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Nov. 17, 2021. In January 2023, lawsuits that challenged shoddy living conditions at the prison were dismissed after attorneys said improvements have been made there since 2020. The changes include installation of air conditioning in most of the prison and updates to the electrical, water and sewer systems.

 Rogelio V. Solis

One year after air conditioning installation began at Mississippi’s oldest and largest prison, incarcerated people in the State Penitentiary at Parchman’s Unit 29 and other prisons are still without relief from sweltering heat as funding dictates when air conditioning can be installed.

