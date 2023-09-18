UM disasters panel

Former U.S. Sen. Trent Lott (left), Dr. Deborah Birx, former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, former Pennsylvania press secretary Paul Critchlow and former White House Chief of Staff Sam Skinner discuss the challenges and lessons of leadership through crisis and national tragedy at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. The panel was hosted by the Army Heritage Center Foundation and the BGR Group and coordinated by the university's Trent Lott Leadership Institute.

 Thomas Graning (UM)

Five state and national leaders shared lessons from their struggles and successes of leadership in crisis on Sept. 14 at the University of Mississippi's Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

