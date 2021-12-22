In Mississippi and many other states, particularly in the South, economic developers have focused on what is known in the industry as “whale hunting.” Economic developers compete against each other offering major financial incentives including tax deductions, infrastructure development and workforce training in order to attract new industries and jobs.
But has that strategy really helped Mississippi grow its economy? No, says Jon C. Maynard, president and CEO, Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation. Instead, he advocates people-based economic development.
Maynard, who did a TED Talk on the subject earlier this year, said that economic developers get so involved in whale hunting that they forget to look at the long-term health of the economy.
“New jobs and investments aren’t the best way to measure economic development success,” Maynard said. “Whale hunting is difficult and expensive. To see if whale hunting has developed the economy in Mississippi, it is important to look at population growth, total employment and manufacturing employment. You want to see a positive change in all of those.”
Instead, things have been going in the wrong direction for most of Mississippi’s counties. He said things were pretty good in decade of the 1990 showing a ten percent increase in population, a 20 percent increase in total employment and a six percent loss in manufacturing. But from 2000 to 2019, the state lost 84,000 manufacturing jobs, saw a net loss of 7,000 jobs and population growth was cut in half.
“Mississippi is losing population and jobs, and getting relatively poorer and poorer,” Maynard said. “While the average growth in per capita income was the same as the U.S. average, the downside is that Mississippians make only 75 percent of the national average. It has been this way for 30 years. We haven’t changed the trend.”
Worse, there is a frightening report from the Southern Regional Education Board warning that due to effects of the pandemic combined with automation, 589,000 workers in Mississippi--51 percent of the complete workforce--is at risk to be unemployed or have hours and pay reduced. The most vulnerable are those with the lowest skills and education levels. This had been predicted to happen by 2030, but has been accelerated by the pandemic.
“In four years, we could have 51 percent of the workforce out of work,” Maynard said. “What are we going to do about this? Particularly in the South, we are still doing economic development like in the 1900s by converting farms to factories. We are not analyzing what is happening to the rest of the economy. We are doing all we can to solve new problems with very old ideas.”
He said a new mindset focusing on people-based economic development is needed in these days where many people can work remotely from anywhere there is high speed internet. The strategy is to make your community as attractive and vibrant as possible to promote local business development.
The analogy he uses to describe people-based economic development as opposed to whale hunting is “tropical fish.”
“It is creating the right reef structure to attract the kind of tropical fish you want in your community,” he said. “Economic developers must be data driven using not just jobs and investment, but a lot more indicators of what is going on in our economy. The other factors that need to be considered are total employment, average annual income, per capita income, civilian labor force, assessed value and retail sales. Those seven matrices tell us a lot more than two. Look at trends to create strategic change.”
To have people-based economic development, a priority is the livability of the community. Communities need to be more attractive and livable.
It is also vital to support the local economy.
“People create jobs,” Maynard said. “People are the economy. There is no better economic incentive than doing business with someone you know. The mission of economic developers should be to foster an environment so individuals can create companies and grow jobs. Then economic development must support those jobs in the community.”
He knows this isn’t easy and says the hardest part of the issue to admit you have a problem and have the courage to deal with it directly.
“Festering issues in your community can eliminate economic opportunity,” Maynard said. “If a community doesn’t care about itself, then your business can’t be successful there. This version of economic development is not glamorous and rarely makes headlines. The time for making headlines is absolutely over. We can’t afford to keep solving new problems with old ideas.”
The Mississippi economy was weak before the pandemic, which has accelerated the problem. Maynard said the pandemic proved that those who innovate will succeed.
“If we can admit that economic development is not doing what it is supposed to do, we have to be prepared to innovate,” he said. “We must prepare to make changes and then move without hesitation.”
There is evidence that the people-based economic development pursued in Oxford now for ten years is working. A recent report from MSI, a global leader in workforce and economic data, ranks Lafayette County ninth out of 2,220 small counties in the U.S. American for a county’s ability to attract and retain talent.
WHAT MAYNARD THINKS ...
The following bullet points provided by Jon C. Maynard discuss what it takes to promote people versus company-based economic development:
1. People ARE the economy….get the people and your economy will grow.
2. You must have objective metrics that can identify your weaknesses and help you understand how to create strategic programming to correct problems in your economy and community.
3. The metrics for traditional economic development are misleading and often neglect the actual impact on the economy in the long term.
4. Mississippi is struggling with growing its economy, yet we continue to double down on the way that we have done things since the 1920’s.
5. People-based economic development creates solutions that make a community more livable for people. Company based economic development creates solutions that make a community more livable for companies.
6. Focusing economic development efforts on people creates opportunities for individuals in your community.
7. Focusing economic development efforts on companies creates a competitive environment that may encourage “bottom-line” focused companies to leave your community for a better deal.
8. People-based economic development is less expensive than traditional economic development.
9. People-based economic development and company-based economic development are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they must be done together in a holistic approach to economic growth.
10. In general, stakeholders in the economic development process tend to neglect fundamental efforts of community building in favor of making headlines.