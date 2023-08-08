Work on the new Mississippi Department of Public Safety headquarters in Rankin County is steadily progressing.
Construction company AnderCorp celebrated the facility’s topping out — the placement of its final structural beam — on June 22.
Officials expect the energy-efficient and state-of-the-art building to be complete in the fall of 2024.
Bailey C. Martin, press secretary for Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, said there have been no significant delays in the construction process. Officials broke ground on the facility in late 2019.
The state’s Public Safety department is currently housed in a facility in Hinds County that opened in 1976. That facility has foundation issues and has faced other challenges, including repeated gas leaks. It will be redeveloped and leased to a private party.
The new 150,000-square-foot facility is located near the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory and the chief medical examiner’s office. It will allow the department to centralize its operations in one location.
Various public safety functions will be housed in the new facility, including administrative offices for the department and spaces for the Highway Safety Patrol, the Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Narcotics, the Office of Homeland Security, the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division, Crime Stoppers, the Capitol Police and the Driver Service Bureau.
The building was designed by Jackson-based Barlow Eddy Jenkins P.A. and Eley Guild Hardy Architects, which has offices in Biloxi and Jackson. AnderCorp is headquartered in Gulfport. Their Jackson regional office is managing the $33.7 million project.
Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He lives in Hattiesburg. Write him at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.