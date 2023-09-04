The Mississippi Office of State Public Defender, created in 2011, perhaps is not well known by state residents. Public Defender André de Gruy thinks that’s because few people understand what public defenders do.
“More importantly, most don’t understand why we need public defenders,” he said. “The criminal legal system cannot work without public defenders. Statewide, about 80% of people charged with felony offenses cannot afford to hire a lawyer. Facing the government and all its resources alone is overwhelming. That’s why the framers of our Constitution enshrined the right to counsel in the Sixth Amendment.”
F. Philip Wittmann IV, Harrison County public defender, agrees.
“In my experience, the general public does not understand the constitutional rights at stake in each case,” he said. “Additionally, the perception is that these (defendants) are bad people. A great majority have simply encountered extreme hardship, substance abuse, untreated or unresolved mental issues, poverty, lack of education or just socioeconomic positions that seem to repeat generationally.”
Both men came to these positions with solid legal backgrounds. The only public defender positions that have statutory requirements are state defender and capital defender, which must meet qualifications to serve as lead counsel in death penalty cases set by the state’s Supreme Court.
All other public defenders need only be members of the Mississippi Bar.
The public defender’s office was formed with the merger of the Office of Indigent Appeals and the Office of Capital Defense Counsel. In addition to overseeing the two programs and a public defender training program, the state defender was charged with developing plans for a statewide defense system.
de Gruy was appointed to the position by former Gov. Phil Bryant in 2016. He had served as director of capital defense from its creation in 2001, as an assistant public defender in Hinds County, and as a staff attorney and then director of the Capital Defense Resource Center.
Public defenders at the county level fall into three categories: full-time employees of an office; part-time contractors; and those appointed on an individual case basis and compensated by the hour. Only eight counties have offices, and two of those have only one lawyer in the office.
Fourteen counties appoint only on a case-by-case basis. The other 60 counties have contracts with one or more lawyers in private practice who are paid a flat fee to accept cases.
While lawyers sometimes volunteer to represent people who cannot afford counsel pro bono, most are compensated by the county. The state is required by the Sixth Amendment to provide counsel to someone who cannot afford to hire a lawyer. Mississippi has chosen to pass that responsibility down to the counties, de Gruy said.
Asked about challenges, Wittmann said, “There is not enough time or space to explain. We are challenged each day and do our best to keep faith in humanity as we strive for the justice that every person is afforded under our constitution.”
de Gruy said that, in his current role, he’s a manager, consultant and lobbyist: “I don’t get into the courtroom much, and I miss that and even more miss interacting with clients.”
He said public defenders often move from “one crisis to the next.”
“The prosecutors make the charging decisions, judges set the schedule and the defenders just have to be ready for the next case up,” he said.
The biggest challenges for public defenders, de Gruy says, are the same everywhere, but the order is different depending on where they work and the type of system.
“Most have heavy and (sometimes) excessive caseloads, few have resources such as investigators or administrative support, and none have social workers. An overarching problem is the pay disparity between the defense and prosecution. Lawyers doing the mirror image of the prosecutor are paid about 70% of prosecutor pay and some as little as 50%. This also impacts recruitment and retention of defenders,” he added.
Wittman, who entered the legal profession after a career in finance and has served as a prosecutor and judge, concluded: “This job is very rewarding as well as very stressful. A large number of our clients (have) education levels below the national average (along with) substance abuse and mental illness. Also, we’re going up against a well-funded district attorney’s office.”
