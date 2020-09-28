With the 30-year mortgage rate at its lowest level in history, home sales are flourishing in spite of the pandemic economic downturn. The winners are both buyers and sellers. Mississippi realtors say residential sales look good across the state.
“Signs are pointing to strong sales across the state with prices holding steady and days on the market shorter than normal,” Mississippi Association of Realtors President Keith Henley says. “The traditional hot spots are DeSoto County, the Greater Jackson Metro area, Coast counties, university towns and the greater Golden Triangle/Tupelo areas; all are continuing to show growth and strong sales activity.”
Henley, broker/owner of RE/MAX Elite in Tupelo, says two major factors for the surge are low inventory, which means there are fewer homes on the market for sale, and the historically low interest rates. “While the pandemic has affected a lot of people's employment there are still a great number of people who can and are willing to buy a home,” he said. “Sale prices definitely vary by region. The more prosperous the region the greater the cost of real estate is. Some of the high demand areas such as Oxford, Petal, Diamondhead, pockets around Jackson and so forth are setting records for price-per-square foot.”
The market is also strong in Henley's Tupelo area. “Much like the rest of the state and nationally for that matter, our inventory is very low. As of today there are only 495 residential properties on the market for sale compared to two years ago when that number would have been over 800.”
On the Gulf Coast, Stephanie Cowart, realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Shaw Realty, says the market is thriving. “I account it to the continued low interest rates and there are a lot of people refinancing and taking advantage of the rates. Another trend I see in our area is Baby Boomers downsizing from their large family homes and Gen X and Millennials (23-38) buying bigger homes to accommodate their family as well as lifestyles. Also, the pandemic hit at the height of the Spring buying boom, one of the busiest times for home purchases.”
Cowart adds that there are a lot of first time home buyers, younger people who have job security. “I have had a lot of folks from the medical field buying along with professionals with job security,” she said.
She feels the market is level between sellers and buyers. “Sellers continue to list and buyers continue to purchase,” she said. “I think sellers are not inflating their prices and they are coming out with a fair market value, and buyers are smart and not willing to overpay. If a house is not selling, more thank likely it's not priced at a fair market price or what buyers are willing to pay.”
In Northwest portion of the state, residential sales are also healthy. “Sales are really good and have been pretty steady the past few years. The virus didn't slow anything down and we have low inventory,” says Amanda Fowler, executive officer of the Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors.
Many of those homes for sale have multiple offers and the prices are increasing. DeSoto County is the main source of sales in the area, which Fowler says stays consistent. “Our area is blessed to be on the Memphis line and growth has not stopped during the pandemic with Amazon and Google building facilities here,” she said. “The majority of people who lost jobs with the pandemic have been able to find other jobs.”
Fowler says that in June the average home sale price was $232,000 with two months from listing to closing. “Most sellers get 98 percent of their listing price and they're selling quickly to a mix of buyers.”