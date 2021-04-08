The restaurant industry was hard hit by the COVID pandemic, forcing some to go out of business. However, in Mississippi with all restrictions lifted by the governor, restaurant owners are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
Pat Fontaine, CEO of the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association, says some restaurants in the state did close but he has no firm number at this time. “We haven't seen the final impact yet but it wasn't the number we anticipated,” he said. “The loans will help and we'll see what consumers are willing to accept. Now restaurants can operate at full capacity and mask requirements are up to each business owner.”
Fontaine, who grew up in the business in his parents' LaFont Inn in Pascagoula, saw association members' sales decrease and costs increase with capacity restrictions for restaurants. Several factors, including food and labor costs, rearranging furniture for spacing and PPE contributed to decreased profits. “Employee turnover and low profit margin are realities of the industry,” he said. “Those that could be more flexible such as offering curbside service and those in leisure and recreation districts did better.”
Some changes may be here to stay. “I think the business model for curbside delivery and outside dining will continue,” he added.
The pandemic was especially hard for David Macon whose business had only been open five months at the time of the shutdown. He's the owner/chef of Puff Belly’s and Macon brewing company in D’Iberville. “The Pandemic was tough. I closed the business for 10 days; everyone on my staff decided they wanted to stay home and collect the $800 weekly unemployment rather than work,” he said. “I was able to get one of my cooks to come in with me to reopen on a limited menu and shortened hours. We did that until June when I was able to get some staffing and open for regular hours.
“We have been blessed with having a strong guest base and have been doing well. I hope the powers that be leave businesses alone and let us get back to what we do best.”
Puff Belly's offers house made craft beer selections as well as craft brews from other state and regional breweries along with a varied menu and Neapolitan style brick oven pizza.
Murky Waters is a popular blues and barbecue restaurant in Hattiesburg, Gulfport, Ocean Springs and soon to open in Bay St. Louis. Managing Partner Brandon Atwell says COVID had multiple effects on business from the start to current. “The initial restrictions that forced us to go to takeout/delivery only and close our dining rooms caused an immediate 80 percent decline in revenues during the duration of the closure,” he said. “Once we were allowed to open our dining rooms at a reduced capacity, we saw an immediate spike in business, but we then faced a staffing shortage due to unemployment benefits and employee reluctance to come back to work in the midst of a pandemic.”
Atwell, who serves as president of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the State Restaurant Association, said that when the dining rooms reopened, they were still doing double the takeout business thus causing the kitchens to go over capacity on the orders they could handle.
“The pandemic also caused our supply chain to fluctuate tremendously. Prices on commodity meats and staples went through the roof and at some points we were not able to stock items such as beef and pork (due to processing plants shutting down),” he said, “and beer as well due to breweries shutting down. So basically it affected us on the revenue side, the staffing, and our costs of goods sold.”
Atwell thinks a major change that will be seen throughout restaurants is the use of QR codes for menus. The QR codes give piece of mind and convenience to the customer, as well as flexibility to the restaurant. “The customer now doesn't have to worry about touching a physical menu that might not be sanitized properly, and they can read menus from their phones which can be a preference for a lot of customers who are glued to their phones anyway,” he said. “And for the restaurants they have the ability to change the menu with almost no cost of printing new menus. This helps the restaurants change menu pricing to accurately reflect the change of supply costs.”
Atwell is highly optimistic about the restaurant industry, especially in Mississippi. “While controversial to some, our governor did a good balancing act of enacting restrictions to safeguard public health but at the same time allowing businesses (specifically restaurants) to survive financially during the pandemic,” he said. “We already saw a V shape recovery back in May when dining rooms reopened. While we saw a little dip during the winter months, year over year (2019 vs 2020) we saw a modest overall growth in revenues.
“Now that we are getting into Spring 2021, we are seeing a large uptick in business across all of our locations. So I think a good number of people are eager to get back out to dine in our restaurants, coupled with stimulus money should result in a very good year for 2021.”