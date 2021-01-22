StateStreet Group has purchased from Russell Family, LLC three industrial buildings totaling 257,000 square foot and seven additional acres for future development for $13,750,000, the new owner announced today.
StateStreet plans to develop another 120,000 square feet of Class A business distribution space on the excess land for a total of 477,000 square feet. Russell Family, LLC was represented by JP Lowe, Robert Stout and Paul Myers of the Charles Hawkins Company, and StateStreet Group represented itself in the transaction.
“130 Jones Boulevard is a very desirable in-fill industrial property in the largest industrial submarket market in Nashville, TN. It’s conveniently located just off Waldron Road and I-24 and fully leased to Quality Industries”, said John Ditto, president of StateStreet Group.
Founded in 1972, Quality Industries is a leading supplier of metal fabricated products and services. “We are excited to acquire another high-quality Nashville area asset with additional development capacity. The purchase of 130 Jones Boulevard increases our in-fill last mile Nashville portfolio to 23 buildings, totaling 1.76 million square feet with another 500,000 square feet in our development pipeline,” Ditto said.