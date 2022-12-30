Executives of Steel Dynamics Inc., the lieutenant governor, a lawmaker and state economic development officials of an Indiana-based company that already operates a steel mill near Columbus, Miss., applaud Gov. Tate Reeves as he signs legislation that provides nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The project is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The expansion into aluminum manufacturing by Steel Dynamics Incorporated is welcome news to the people of the Golden Triangle where the company is no stranger. One of the largest and most diversified domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in the United States, SDI came to Columbus in 2017 with a paint line. A value-added galvanizing line was added to the Columbus Flat Roll Division in 2020. And recently the Indiana-based company announced an expansion of a $2.5 billion aluminum plant in Lowndes County.
Bringing new jobs with salaries higher than the average state salary, the aluminum mill, expected co-located customers, bio carbon plant, and a potential future project are expected to employ a minimum of 1,000 employees, according to Joe Max Higgins, Jr., CEO, of the Greater Triangle Development Link. “These are jobs that SDI has guaranteed but does not include additional jobs that we expect to see come to the area through additional customers, vendors, and supporting industry,” he said. “The company has committed to a minimum pay of $93,000 annually per job. Based on our experience with SDI, we see no issue with this being met and exceeded.”
Higgins says some of the nearly $247 million of cash incentives committed by the State of Mississippi can be used for workforce training. “While aluminum manufacturing shares some skill sets as other jobs in our area, and we feel confident that we have the workforce with transferable skills for these positions, aluminum manufacturing in and of itself is new to our region,” he explained. “As such, we believe the company will certainly commit resources towards workforce training, and it will be to their discretion how that training will be executed.”
Affordable housing for workers may be an issue. “That is always an issue, and in the recent housing market, I think it goes without saying that affordable housing is a concern in most markets, to include ours,” Higgins said. “We have been and are continuing to engage with area developers, lenders, and realtors to identify and fill gaps in our housing market.”
The LINK first started working with Steel Dynamics on this project in December of 2021 but became very involved during the summer of 2022. “We worked with the company on different site options, land availability, infrastructure and utility requirements, engineering, and incentives,” Higgins said. “We see a lot of projects come through our office, but it didn’t take long to realize that this was a unique project. Not only was it a multi-faceted project of huge magnitude, but it was 100 percent going to happen somewhere—and very quickly.”
Speed, he says, was a key factor in landing this project in the Golden Triangle, but years of work and preparation gave the LINK the edge and nimbleness that was needed for success. “A majority of the land for this project was purchased over a decade ago, and the utilities were put in place even before that,” he said. “Our strong relationships built over the years with county officials and additional land owners allowed us to quickly execute incentive proposals and land options needed for the project.
“Our organization prides itself on being involved from concept to completion and beyond, and this project is no different. While the project has been announced, we still have years of work ahead of us and look forward to a continued partnership with SDI for many years to come throughout the build and operation of these plants.”
With facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico, SDI operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality steel-using electric arc furnace technology (EAF) with recycled ferrous scrap as the primary input. The company website states that the circular economy is driven by the passion and dedication of their innovative teams at each of the operating platforms: steel, steel fabrication, and metals recycling.
