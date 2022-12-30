Mississippi Economic Development

Executives of Steel Dynamics Inc., the lieutenant governor, a lawmaker and state economic development officials of an Indiana-based company that already operates a steel mill near Columbus, Miss., applaud Gov. Tate Reeves as he signs legislation that provides nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The project is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS | AP

The expansion into aluminum manufacturing by Steel Dynamics Incorporated is welcome news to the people of the Golden Triangle where the company is no stranger. One of the largest and most diversified domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in the United States, SDI came to Columbus in 2017 with a paint line. A value-added galvanizing line was added to the Columbus Flat Roll Division in 2020. And recently the Indiana-based company announced an expansion of a $2.5 billion aluminum plant in Lowndes County.

