Pascagoula attorney Karl R. Steinberger has been named 2020 Mid-South Super Lawyer. Steinberger was recognized for excellence in the practice of law and particularly in the field of workers’ compensation. This distinction is limited to no more than five percent of attorneys in Mississippi.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by this peer review group, and this speaks volumes for the quality of work we provide to our clients,” said Steinberger, who has consistently been recognized by Mid-South Super Lawyers for the past eight years. “The fact that other attorneys recognize our results is an honor and something we hold in high regard.”
Steinberger has been practicing law in Pascagoula since 1976 and is a partner in Heidelberg Steinberger law firm. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi School of Law. He specializes in the areas of employment law and workers’ compensation and also focuses on insurance defense, products liability, personal injury and wills and estates.
Super Lawyers is a listing of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. A rigorous, multi-phase selection process is undertaken which includes a statewide survey of attorneys, independent evaluation of candidates by an attorney-led research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area and a good-standing and disciplinary check with state bar and licensing authorities. Mid-South Super Lawyers publishes a magazine that reaches over 39,000 attorneys.