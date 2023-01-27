Stephen Parks

Stephen Parks is the current state librarian of Mississippi overseeing the State Law Library. He was selected by the Mississippi Supreme Court and confirmed by the Mississippi Legislature in 2016. As a law librarian, he is trained in the methods and practices of Legal Research as well as access to government information. He assists state government, attorneys, and patrons in locating relevant resources for their legal issues. He also teach these methods to students in the Library and Information Science program at the University of Southern Mississippi where he is an adjunct professor.

