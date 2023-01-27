Stephen Parks is the current state librarian of Mississippi overseeing the State Law Library. He was selected by the Mississippi Supreme Court and confirmed by the Mississippi Legislature in 2016. As a law librarian, he is trained in the methods and practices of Legal Research as well as access to government information. He assists state government, attorneys, and patrons in locating relevant resources for their legal issues. He also teach these methods to students in the Library and Information Science program at the University of Southern Mississippi where he is an adjunct professor.
Parks received his Bachelor of Science degree from East Carolina University, Juris Doctors from Mississippi College School of Law and M.L.I.S from the University of Southern Mississippi
Parks was awarded the Emerging Leader Award from American Association of Law Libraries in 2018. He is the current president of Mississippi Library Association, member of Mississippi Bar Association, Capital Area Bar Association, American Association of Law Libraries and Southeastern Chapter of American Association of Law Libraries. Will is Garden Party Committee of the Little Light House.
Parks loves visiting Mississippi state parks and walking the many park and wildlife area trails. He enjoys running, book art and antique collecting.
