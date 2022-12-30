Stewpot Community Services

In 1981, representatives from seven churches in Jackson came together across denominational lines to discuss a problem they had in common — meeting the consistent requests for food and assistance from downtown Jackson's poor and homeless. These seven churches — Calvary Baptist, Capitol Street Methodist, Central Presbyterian, Galloway United Methodist, St. Andrew's Episcopal, St. Peter's Catholic and St. James Episcopal — created what is known today as Stewpot Community Services.

