In 1981, representatives from seven churches in Jackson came together across denominational lines to discuss a problem they had in common — meeting the consistent requests for food and assistance from downtown Jackson's poor and homeless. These seven churches — Calvary Baptist, Capitol Street Methodist, Central Presbyterian, Galloway United Methodist, St. Andrew's Episcopal, St. Peter's Catholic and St. James Episcopal — created what is known today as Stewpot Community Services.
For more than 40 years, Stewpot has provided dependable, compassionate support for their neighbors in need, offering services such as the noontime meal served everyday of the year. Everyone is welcomed at Stewpot — whether in need of shelter, food, clothing or a place to find community, there is a place for you at Stewpot.
Stewpot employs 12 administration staff, six volunteer services staff, five staff for kids and teens programs, 10 shelter staff, two street outreach staff, seven rental assistance for Mississippians staff, five rapid rehousing staff and five to 10 part-time workers to assist with several of the above programs.
Stewpot is frequently recognized in local news media for collaborating with other local organizations to provide outreach to the homeless.
