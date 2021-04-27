Fueled primarily by federal stimulus money, the Mississippi gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to increase by 2.8 percent this year.
That would be the biggest increase in the state since its economy increased 4.1 percent in 2008, according to the University Research Center (URC) of the Institutions of Higher Learning.
The U.S. GDP is expected to expand by 6.2 percent this year, though it would “cool” to 4.3 percent next year then 2.2 percent in 2023, the URC outlook states.
The 2021 U.S. growth rate estimate would be the biggest since 1984, according to the URC.
“The improvements to the forecasts for real [adjusted for inflation] GDP for state and nation in 2021 stem from the federal stimuli enacted starting [last] March . . . as well as as the increase in consumer spending expected in the second half of the year as Covid-19 vaccinations rise,” the report states.
The five-year forecast, from 2021 through 2025, for Mississippi shows its GDP expanding by 0.8 percent and the U.S. total value of goods and services growing by 2.3 percent.
Corey Miller, state economist, said the presumed ending of the trillions of dollars in stimulus will work against inflation, which means the dollar buys less than it had before.
But Miller said he sees the Federal Reserve, the nation's central bank, likely handling the trend without major hikes in interest rates to curb growth.
“In historic terms, it's not going to be high,” Miller said. Most observers do not expect an interest hike before 2023, he said.
Miller said, the spike in the economy is “a bit of a sugar high.” The tax cuts under the Trump administration had a similar, though less dramatic effect, because “we were already in recovery” from a recession.
Miller said he does not expect a repeat of “stagflation” a combination of a lackluster economy and double-digit interest rates, that drove Jimmy Carter from the White House.
But with the stimulus spending of the Biden administration, there is talk of tax increases to pay for it.
Payroll employment in the state is projected by the University Research Center and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to rise 1.8 percent this year, up from a decrease of 4.3 percent in 2020.
Unemployment as of March in Mississippi was 6.3 percent and in the nation 6.0 percent.