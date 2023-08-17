Mississippi students earned all-time high scores in mathematics, English Language Arts, science and U.S. History on the most recent round of state tests.
The Mississippi Department of Education released the 2022-23 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program results, revealing that the percentage of students who scored proficient or advanced — the top two levels of the MAAP — was 52.6% in mathematics, 46.7% in ELA, 59.4% in science and 71.4% in U.S. History.
The record-setting test results come one year after state test scores returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, student achievement had increased from the first administration of MAAP in 2016 through 2019. Overall student achievement declined in Mississippi and nationally during the 2020-21 school year because of pandemic-related obstacles to teaching and learning.
From the 2021-22 school year to 2022-23, mathematics scores increased by 5.3%, ELA by 4.5%, science by 3.5% and U.S. History by 2.1%.
“Mississippi students have continued to prove they can achieve at higher and higher levels,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “I am proud of what our students have accomplished and credit teachers and school leaders statewide for maintaining high standards and dedicating themselves to helping students reach, and exceed, their goals.”
Since 2020, school districts and the state have invested federal pandemic relief funds in programs and services to overcome pandemic disruptions and accelerate student learning. The additional funds enabled districts to pay for extended learning days, tutorial services and intensive interventions, and other supports, MDE said.
State investments include the Mississippi Connects digital learning initiative, which provided all students with a computer device, and services including on-demand tutoring, digital curriculum subscriptions and digital learning coaches for teachers.
MAAP measures students’ knowledge, skills and academic growth from elementary through high school. The scores released Thursday include third- through eighth-grade mathematics and English Language Arts, fifth- through eighth-grade science and high school end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Each student receives a scale score and a performance level between 1 and 5, with 1 being minimal and 5 being advanced.
MAAP results make up a large portion of the A-F accountability grades schools and districts earn annually. Accountability grades for the 2022-23 school year will be released at the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting on Sept. 28.
