NBC is officially sold out of commercial time in Super Bowl LVI, the media giant announced this week, with 30 seconds of airtime fetching as much as $7 million in some instances.
This year’s game will see the resurgence of several key advertising categories that took a back seat in last year’s game amid pandemic uncertainty, including autos and travel, Mark Marshall, president of advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal, said in a statement. The technology, entertainment, and health and wellness categories are also strong.
So far, five automakers have confirmed they will air spots in the game, as well as three auto-related brands like Vroom and Carvana. This is up from three automakers running four ads in 2021. And after the travel category had no representation in last year’s game, this year we will see commercials from Booking.com, Expedia and Turkish Airlines.
There are more than 30 first-time Super Bowl advertisers in this year’s game, according to NBC. That would surpass the 25 newcomers to the game in 2021, which was the most in recent history. These 30 advertisers represent about 40% of all the brands in the Super Bowl this year, according to NBC.
Super Bowl newcomers that have confirmed plans thus far include cryptocurrency brands FTX and Crypto.com, Rakuten, electric vehicle charger brand Wallbox, medtech company Hologic and Irish Spring soap, among others.
For the first time, every in-game advertiser will also have its commercial run across NBCU’s Telemundo Super Bowl telecast, as well as NBC Sports streaming properties, including Peacock.
NBCU has no spots left in its national broadcast on its flagship network, or in the game airing on Telemundo and its digital properties, including Peacock, Marshall said. There are a handful of pre-game spots remaining, according to the NBC statement.
A 30-second spot in the big game cost advertisers about $6.5 million, according to media buyers, but NBC said multiple spots were sold at $7 million. This makes it the most expensive Super Bowl to date.
In September, NBC had said there were just a handful of Super Bowl spots left, and last July the network group had already sold 85% of its inventory.
CBS News overhauls streaming service
CBS News is retooling its streaming service — overhauling its entire slate of programming to capture TV news viewership that is rapidly shifting online.
As part of the move, some classic CBS News programming is being revived for the streaming service, which originally launched as CBSN in 2014. The network is also reimagining some of its TV shows and other popular segments as full-fledged streaming series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Person-To-Person, the interview series launched by Edward R. Murrow in 1953, will be brought back with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell hosting. And CBS Reports — the documentary series that debuted in 1959 — will be revived as a series that takes a “deeper dive into key issues that are driving the national and global conversation,” according to CBS. CBS Mornings’ Gayle King will kick-off the premiere on Feb. 25 with a special exploring they death of Trayvon Martin 10 years later.
CBS Sunday Morning will have a streaming presence through a series called Here Comes the Sun. Other series include Eye on America, led by CBS Saturday Morning anchor Michelle Miller, The Uplift, hosted by CBS Morning co-host Tony Dokoupil, On the Road with Steve Hartmann, which will take the recurring TV segment and turn it into a regular series, The Dish, which is a streaming adaption of CBS Saturday Morning’s cooking segments, Climate Watch and Moneywatch.
A rotating lineup of CBS anchors and correspondents will anchor news hours with a Washington, D.C.-based program Red And Blue, taking over the 6 p.m. EST hour; 7 p.m. will feature another news hour, while primetime hours will include streaming originals like Person-to-Person and content from shows like 60 Minutes and 48 Hours.
The CBS Evening News will stream in its entirety at 10 p.m. The national, newly titled CBS News Streaming service will operate out of a new studio built at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.
Amazon Prime to promote ‘Thursday Night Football’ during Super Bowl
Amazon's Prime Video is returning to the Super Bowl with at least one spot that will promote "Thursday Night Football," which moves to the streamer from Fox this year.
Prime Video worked with Wieden+Kennedy on the spot and tapped real fans to be part of the commercial, according to AdAge.
Amazon's Prime Video Chief Marketing Officer Ukonwa Ojo unveiled the streamer's Super Bowl commercial plans earlier this week.
Last year, Amazon's Prime Video used the Big Game to promote "Coming 2 America," which starred cast members of the original movie: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson.
Previously, under Ojo, the brand debuted a Golden Globes ad in 2021 that cut together scenes from various Prime Video offerings highlighting the diverse voices its stories present, under the theme, “Change the narrative.”
Commander Mic: Washington Football Team reveals new brand
The Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders!
Eighteen months after dropping its longtime name, the Redskins, and beginning an extensive search for a new brand, Washington’s NFL team revealed this week it will be the Commanders, a tribute to Washington’s military ties.
The announcement was made live on NBC’s “Today” show and on social media and was followed with a media event at FedEx Field with owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder and team president Jason Wright.
The much-anticipated announcement finally closes the team’s 87-year chapter as the Redskins and marks the start of a new era, with the hope Commanders both resonates with fans and reflects the makeup of the Washington area, home to the Pentagon and bases for every branch of the military.
