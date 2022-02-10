This year’s Super Bowl ads strum our nostalgic heartstrings while dialing up high-profile celebs to resonate with the more than 100 million viewers tuning into the biggest sporting event of the year.
Here’s how brands are putting the spin on proven tricks of the trade, according to AdAge.
Nostalgia
Even as Meta looks to prompt football fans to experience the metaverse, it’s doing so with some ‘80s inspiration. In a teaser released on Feb. 2, Meta showed an empty fictional restaurant called Questy’s, a Chuck E. Cheese-style backdrop that’s showing some wear. The trailer pans across the arcade-eatery playing a song with a vaguely familiar ’80s sound that ends with the lyrics, “and we’ll always be together.”
Speaking of ‘80s soundtracks, Kia’s spot — which stars a robotic dog to promote its new electric vehicle — uses Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” while Frito-Lay’s ad for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos dials up a 1980s Salt-N-Pepa song, “Push It.”
Rewinding further, Barbra Streisand’s “Gotta Move” — released in 1963 — backs a very future-focused ad for Bud Light Next.
For those looking to reflect to their childhoods, Barbie will make an appearance alongside Anna Kendrick in Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl spot, as Mattel’s dreamhouse celebrates its 60th anniversary.
Celebrities
Celebrities have long been an integral part of Super Bowl campaigns, but this year the caliber has been elevated with everyone from Idris Elba to Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen appearing in big game spots.
Last year, there were 85 celebrities in Super Bowl commercials, according to E-Poll Market Research, down from 103 in 2020.
This year, there are plenty of celebrity appearances, including:
- Lindsay Lohan starring in Planet Fitness’ first-ever Super Bowl commercial;
- Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Zeus in BMW’s spot;
- Uber Eats’ teasers include big-name stars including Trevor Noah and Gwyneth Paltrow;
- Rogen and Rudd team up for a Lay’s commercial;
- Sam’s Club tapped Kevin Hart;
- Peyton Manning and Steve Buscemi will appear in Michelob Ultra’s spot;
- Zendaya will star in Squarespace’s ad;
- late-night funnyman Andy Richter will take on the role of Julius Caesar for Avocados From Mexico;
- Caesars Sportsbook ad will include J.B Smoove playing Julius Caesar and Halle Berry as Cleopatra, along with members of the Manning family including Eli and Peyton;
- Amazon’s Alexa spot features real-life celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost; and
- Kendrick is appearing in Rocket Mortgage’s ad.
Animals + Babies
It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without the heroic tales of lovable animals or the sweet cuddles of babies. This year will have both.
Budweiser will return to the Super Bowl after sitting out last year, and it’s bringing back its iconic pairing of a Clydesdale and a dog. This time, the Clydesdale gets hurt and the dog eagerly awaits his friend’s recovery.
In another return, E-Trade hinted it would bring back its iconic baby for the first time since 2014.
Frito-Lay’s ad has lots of animated animals, not all of them exactly the cuddly kind.
And for a new twist on the animal trend, Kia’s ad for its electric vehicle stars a robotic dog.
Movie remakes, movie spoofs
Jim Carrey returns in his role as “The Cable Guy” in Verizon’s Super Bowl teaser released on Feb. 7, while General Motors is bringing back “Austin Powers” with Mike Myers and Rob Lowe reprising their roles.
These are the latest in movie remakes during the Super Bowl in recent years, which includes Uber Eats bringing back “Wayne’s World” in 2021; Cadillac creating an alternate ending for “Edward Scissorhands” last year; Bill Murray reprising his “Groundhog Day” role in Jeep’s 2020 ad and Mtn Dew spoofing “The Shining” in 2020.
This year — aside from remakes of real movies — multiple spots are being positioned as fake movies. Arnold Schwarzenegger teased his appearance as Zeus in BMW’s commercial as though it is a move in the works, while Nissan goes to great lengths to achieve the ad-as-film approach. The spot shows Eugene Levy transforming into an action film star when he gets behind the wheel of a Nissan Z sports car. Levy’s “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Catherine O’Hara makes an appearance driving a Nissan Ariya electric vehicle, and the spot evolves into an action-packed car chase portrayed as a movie called “Thrill Driver.” Levy is joined by actors Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista as they flee bad guys.
The spot ends with the actors emerging from what is portrayed as the red-carpet premiere of the “movie.”
Nissan is going so far as to distribute “limited-edition movie posters” and tease the ad with fake movie trailers on social media. The brand even made a collectible action figure based on Levy’s character. The auto giant also tapped real-life movie reviewers to post content on YouTube that poses as real reviews of the fake movie.
COVID-19 news increased slightly with omicron surge
The percentage of Americans who follow COVID-19 news very closely has increased slightly since March 2021, the last time this question was asked, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 10-17, 2022.
The survey also found that large partisan gaps remain in attention to and views about the pandemic.
Overall, 37% of U.S. adults say they are following news about the coronavirus outbreak very closely. That is up from 31% in March 2021 and back to the level of interest seen in fall and winter of 2020 — a time when cases were increasing, businesses faced closures and many schools returned to virtual learning.
In late March 2020, during the early stages of the outbreak, over half of all Americans (57%) were following news about the coronavirus very closely, a percentage that marked the high point in public attention. Earlier in the month, 51% of U.S. adults said the same.
One finding that has remained steady since late 2020 is that Democrats and those who lean toward the Democratic Party are much more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to say they follow news about the outbreak very closely. According to the new survey, 45% of Democrats are paying very close attention to news of the outbreak compared with 30% of Republicans, both slight increases from March 2021. That party divide was not seen early in the pandemic, but it emerged in the summer of 2020 and has been the case since.
Followers of both parties are less likely now than in April 2020 to say they discuss the pandemic almost all or some of the time. The share of Democrats who say this fell 5 percentage points from 50% in 2020 to 45% in the new survey, while the share of Republicans dropped 11 points, from 39% to 28%.