Super Chix has signed an agreement with a franchise partner group to develop at least 13 restaurants in Mississippi as well in the Florida Panhandle from Pensacola to Panama City.
The franchise partner group is led by Bill Latham former president of the Mississippi Restaurant Association with more than 40 years of experience in restaurant development, from fine dining (Table 100, Amerigo, Char and Babalu) to fast casual (Five Guys, for example) throughout the Southeast.
Also in the group are John Bean, Bernard Bean, Bryant Bean and Robin Fant and their group, Mississippi-based “Eat With Us” brand with its 16 restaurant locations (Harveys, Grill, Bulldog Burger Co. and Sweet Peppers Deli in Mississippi and Alabama.
Salt Lake City, Utah-based Super Chix describes itself as “premium, fast-casual” featuring chicken sandwiches, tenders and hand-cut fries.