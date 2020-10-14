James Timothy “Tim” Norman, owner of Sweetie Pie's Live in Jackson, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges alleging he was involved in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting death of his nephew.
Montgomery's grandmother’s St. Louis-area soul food restaurant was the setting for the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.”
Norman and an alleged co-conspirator, Terica Ellis, of Memphis, a stripper, were arrested in August on charges alleging they were involved in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery in St. Louis.
Norman, 41, entered the plea during an appearance Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri. Ellis pleaded not guilty at a hearing in September, KTVI reported.
Norman, who is a son of Sweetie Pie’s St. Louis owner Robbie Montgomery, and the victim appeared on “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which ran for five seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network starting in 2011.
Norman took out a life insurance policy in 2014 on his nephew, which named Norman as the sole beneficiary, according to prosecutors. Montgomery was shot to death on March 14, 2016 in St. Louis.
Norman was arrested on Aug. 18 in Jackson and detained in Madison County. Magistrate Linda Anderson of he the U.S. District Court for South Mississippi, ordered him turned over to the Missouri court.
A detention hearing was held Tuesday and taken under advisement. Bond has not been set for Norman.