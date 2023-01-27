Tangi Carter is attorney and owner of Tangi Carter, P.A. She is licensed to practice in Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana and Tennessee, along with federal courts for the Southern District of Mississippi, Eastern District of Tennessee and Northern District of Florida.
She received her Bachelor of Arts in English from University of Southern of Mississippi, and Jurisprudence from Mississippi College School of Law. Carter's areas of expertise include state and federal criminal defense, part-time public defender for Forrest County Justice Court and a member of CJA Panel for the Southern District of Mississippi.
She was president of the Alumni Association at Mississippi College Law School, past president of Florida Society of Criminal Defense Lawyers, past member Inns of Court and co-founder of Women Lawyer Alliance.
Carter is an active member of South Mississippi Bar Association, Women Bar Association and NACDL. She is a member of FCAHS Alumni Association and treasurer of Women Business Owner.
She enjoys reading, writing, traveling, hiking, yoga and hanging out with her husband, Mark, or playing with her German shepherd, Jackie.
