Tax season officially starts Jan. 23, when the IRS begins got accept and process tax returns.
That’s the day the Internal Revenue Service will begin to accept and process tax returns, the agency announced on Thursday. The agency expects some 168 million individual tax returns this year, with most filed by the April 18 deadline
The IRS said a refund should be delivered within 21 days, if the taxpayer files electronically, there are no issues with the return and the taxpayer requests direct deposit.
But you don't necessarily have to wait until Jan. 23 to file. The IRS said many software providers and tax professionals already are accepting tax returns
"They will transmit those returns to the IRS when the agency begins accepting tax returns on Jan. 23," the IRS said.
This year's tax season does bring a few changes.
Chase Farmer with Tupelo-based CPA fir Nail McKinney said, “The key issues that taxpayers need to keep in mind this filing season are more about sunsetting items than new laws. There were several provisions that were effective for the 2021 filing season that are no longer available for the 2022 return filing season."
Among the provisions that changed:
• The Child Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit are both reduced from their prior year amounts. On 2021 returns, the Child Tax Credit (available to taxpayers with qualifying dependents) was increased from $2,000 per child under age 17 to $3,000 per child and $3,600 for children under age six. For 2022, the credit is reduced back to the $2,000 amount for all children under the age of 17.
"While this may seem like a big difference, the impact to refunds may not be all that much in the end," Farmer said "Taxpayers may also remember that part of the 2021 increased Child Tax Credit was paid in advance payments received from July to December of 2021 (unless the taxpayers were able to opt out) and not claimed on their tax returns. So, while the credit is less for 2022, the amount claimed on most taxpayers’ returns won’t be that different than 2021 and will have less impact on the balance due or refund they may have when filing.”
• No above-the-line charitable deductions. During COVID, taxpayers could take up to a $600 charitable donation tax deduction on their tax returns. However, in 2022, those who take a standard deduction may not take an above-the-line deduction for charitable donations.
“In 2021 a provision was in place to allow taxpayers to deduct up to $300 ($600 for married filing joint returns) of charitable deductions on their returns, even if they were not able to itemize their deductions," said Samantha Weatherford of Nail McKinney. "That provision sunsets for 2022 and taxpayers will need to itemize their deductions in 2022 to take advantage of their charitable contributions on their tax returns.”
• More people may be eligible for the Premium Tax Credit. For tax year 2022, taxpayers may still qualify for temporarily expanded eligibility for the premium tax credit. Visit IRS.gov for more information
• Eligibility rules changed to claim a tax credit for clean vehicles. Review the changes under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to qualify for a Clean Vehicle Credit on the IRS website at IRS.gov
“Taxpayers may be looking for some large inflation adjustments to their tax brackets and standard deductions for 2022 based on the headlines around the country, but those adjustments won’t impact tax returns until the 2023 filing season," Farmer said, noting that the standard deduction is increased for 2022 to $25,900 for taxpayers who file joint returns ($12,950 for single filers) compared to $25,100 ($12,550) in 2021.
One of the most controversial aspects of the 2022 tax filing season had to do with IRS announcing last year that 2023 was going to be the first year in which people would receive 1099-K income tax for if they earned at least $600 through online platforms like Venmo, CashApp, eBay and Etsy.
But in late December, the IRS Service said it would delay the rule until next year.
“The IRS and Treasury heard a number of concerns regarding the timeline of implementation of these changes under the American Rescue Plan,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell. “To help smooth the transition and ensure clarity for taxpayers, tax professionals and industry, the IRS will delay implementation of the 1099-K changes. The additional time will help reduce confusion during the upcoming 2023 tax filing season and provide more time for taxpayers to prepare and understand the new reporting requirements."
However, people who earn at least $600 from e-commerce platforms can avoid paying taxes as they are still required to report all taxable income to the IRS.
Most individual tax filers were due a refund. About two-thirds of them got a refund, averaging $3,176 in 2022, up 13.8% from the year before, according to the most recent filing statistics data from the IRS through the week ending Oct. 28. The average refund was $2,791 in 2021.
Taxpayers also need to plan for changes due to inflation, said Rebekah Morgan of Nail McKinney.
"Individuals may see increases in social security income, retirement income and investment income," she said. "Although the IRS is compensating for the increase in inflation with changes to 2023 tax brackets, individuals should also talk to their tax professionals now to see if any changes to tax withholdings or estimates are necessary.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.