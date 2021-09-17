Adams and Reese has announced Alec Taylor as a partner with the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in Jackson.
Taylor leverages a strong record of success in complex commercial litigation and construction litigation. His extensive background in fidelity and surety law allows him to skillfully litigate or arbitrate even the most complex matters, working to resolve disputes and obtain favorable outcomes for clients.
“Alec’s experience in the construction industry will add depth to our firm’s construction team enabling us to better serve clients locally and across our footprint in the southeast,” says Scott Jones, partner in charge of the Jackson office. “We are excited that he joined us and look forward to expanding the ways we serve our clients in the construction industry.”
With broad litigation background, including complex commercial litigation and construction litigation, Taylor is highly skilled in resolving disputes, always intending to achieve his clients’ maximum financial advantage. He primarily focuses his practice on the representation of sureties in all aspects of the claims process, including advising sureties on performance bond claims with complex, multi-project contractor defaults before litigation, handling of payment and performance bond disputes during litigation, and the institution of indemnity actions against defaulting principals and indemnitors to assist in the recovery of losses and expenses incurred by the surety due to its issuance of the bonds in question. Taylor also has extensive experience representing sureties in connection with claims made on Financial Institution Bonds, Public Official Bonds, and Conservatorship/Guardianship Bonds.
Taylor has successfully litigated cases in state and federal courts, including bankruptcy courts, and in arbitrations across the Southern United States. Taylor routinely speaks at conferences around the nation on emerging issues in the surety industry and has authored numerous publications on relevant surety topics. Taylor has a Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent® peer rating and has twice been recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal as one of Mississippi’s Leaders in Law.
After completing undergraduate studies at Mississippi State University, Taylor attended law school at Mississippi College School of Law, where he received his J.D.