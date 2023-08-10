Hydrogen engines manufactured by Cummins will soon be integrated into the Taylor Machine Works product line, Taylor officials announced Thursday.
The soon-to-be-integrated engines include the 6.7-liter and 15-liter models.
The integration will support Taylor’s ongoing sustainability efforts, including its “Beyond Clean Lifting” commitment, which is developing low-carbon and zero-carbon solutions across its entire product line. The effort also includes battery-electric trucks and hydrogen fuel-cell trucks.
“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Cummins to integrate hydrogen internal combustion engines into Taylor products,” said Matt Hillyer, Taylor’s director of engineering. “This partnership signifies our commitment to a sustainable future, enabling us to offer reliable, cost-effective, zero-carbon solutions for heavy industrial lift equipment.”
Cummins engines power a large portion of more than 100 different models of lift trucks manufactured by Taylor.
“Cummins is pleased to be working with Taylor Machine Works on hydrogen solutions for their equipment,” said Antonio Leitao, vice president of off-highway engine business for Cummins. “We see hydrogen internal combustion engines as a solution to help drive sustainability improvements in our industry.”
The hydrogen engines will create a zero-carbon solution that provides cost-effective equipment for high-load factor, high-utilization applications. A key benefit of using this technology is enabling a timely solution to reduce carbon emissions without sacrificing productivity, said Taylor officials.
Taylor, headquartered in Louisville, recently observed 96 years in business. The Mississippi business has grown into one of the world’s largest American-made privately held companies. It is a fourth-generation manufacturer that provides material handling equipment ranging from 4,000 pounds to 125,000 pounds.
Cummins, headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, was founded in 1919. The company is a global power technology leader.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He lives in Hattiesburg. Write him at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.