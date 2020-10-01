Taylor International has opened its third sales store, the latest in Colombia, South America as part of the Louisville, Mississippi- based company's expansion.
Taylor International is a division of the Taylor Group of Companies, which also includes Taylor Machine Works and other operations.
“Taylor de Colombia is ready to serve the heavy-duty material handling needs in that area through equipment sales, equipment rentals, and service and support,” Hal Nowell, Director of Sales for Taylor International, said in a news release.
International Business Development Manager Rose Boxx said in the release that “in a year of uncertainty, we are excited to place our third International direct store location on the map in less than a year’s time, with the other two locations being in Monterrey, Mexico, and Manzanillo, Mexico.”
The company, nicknamed "Big Red," makes more than 100 models of industrial lift equipment (forklifts) with capacities of up to 120,000 pounds. Its other divisions include Sudden Service, Taylor Environmental Products, Taylor Leasing, Taylor Power Systems, Taylor Rail Group, and Temtco Steel. W.A. Taylor Sr. started the company with a "Loggers Dream" in 1927. His family, including CEO William Taylor Jr., owns and runs The Taylor Group.