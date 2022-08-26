Dr. Nashlie Sephus grew up in Jackson and got interested in engineering after being exposed to it in the eighth grade. It changed her whole perspective of what she wanted to do with her career path. After graduating from Mississippi State University with a degree in computer engineering in 2003, she went on to earn her Ph.D. in the same subject at Georgia Tech.
She was often the only woman and only Black student in her classes and later on in her work teams and circles. Today things have improved, but there are still big gender and racial disparities in jobs in Science, Technology, Math and Engineering (STEM) careers. Sephus now wants to see that others are exposed to same career path that she has found so rewarding.
“I have been fortunate to work for companies such as GE, IBM and Delphi,” Sephus said. “I currently work in artificial intelligence (AI) at Amazon in Atlanta, Ga., where I was an applied scientist for five years before I switched roles to tech evangelist, which is promoting education and training around responsible AI. It is all about mitigating biases in technology and helping people understand we should make sure technology provides equal positive experiences for all of us. One way of going about that is putting a priority on diversity, equity and inclusion in tech.”
She found during her career that being the only woman or Black person on a team wasn’t a disadvantage.
“I finally realized the difference I bring to the table is truly valued,” Sephus said. “It really contributes to the greater good of everything. I take my own personal example of the direction we need to be heading, how I am solving this problem of making tech more inclusive. We have a real opportunity to do that in Mississippi and in Jackson. It plays into a lot of the current initiatives that large and small tech companies are needing.”
Sephus was chief technology officer for the startup company Partpic, which was later sold to Amazon. She was able to take some of that capital and invest back in Mississippi in a 14-acre property with eight buildings on North Gallatin St. near Jackson State University, an area of town in need of renewal. The first building to be developed houses the non-profit Bean Path organization that provides technical advice and guidance to individuals and small businesses in the community. Bean Path will be celebrating its fourth anniversary October 8 with a grand opening of their Makerspace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Makerspace is a collaborative work space with tools for making things, learning, exploring and sharing.
Sephus said the four-year anniversary with Bean Path will be a family-friendly event featuring food, music and giveaways. It will be combined with an open house for the Makerspace. They had a soft opening this past summer in cooperation with the Jackson Public Schools and other schools with 60 kids registered who focused on AI and robotics, architecture and designs, and fashion tech. Participants learned about working with 3D printers, laser cutters, printing presses, and sewing and embroidery machines. They also got to work with virtual reality equipment donated by Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
“That was really a cool event,” Sephus said. “We thank our sponsors, including Microsoft who funded the teachers to help with the summer camp. Amazon was a sponsor of our future engineer program, and helped us to finish our renovation.”
Sephus said the impetus for purchasing the property was that Bean Path needed a space. They have plans for live, work and play throughout the entire Jackson Tech District (jxntechdistrict.com).
“We have a vision of this space including housing, retail, offices, opportunities for companies, and resources for entrepreneurs,” she said. “My goal is to turn this space into a self-sustaining village where people can live, work, play, and eat.”
She has started with Jackson and then intends to work to create a similar tech ecosystem throughout Mississippi. She said giving people opportunities and empowering them with tech tools is not about changing our culture and who we are in Mississippi.
“It is about bettering your everyday life,” Sephus said. “No matter what field you are in, it is understanding how tech can make you better at whatever you are doing. If we aren’t intentional, change will happen at a slower rate than we would like to see.”
The outside of the building will be decorated with a mural by Reshonda Perryman, who did the murals at the Two Museums.
People can get involved in supporting the effort with memberships which allow access for a monthly fee. There are opportunities for sponsorships, and access to space to hold activities like recruiting events, birthday parties, other celebrations and fundraising programs. The building has 6,500 square-feet of mostly open space with an office in front. It sits on two acres.
“It makes it a very nice indoor and outdoor venue,” she said. “We have plenty of parking. People can reach out to us if they have ideas for leasing or potential developments for the Jackson Tech District.”
Bean Path Marketing Director Angelyn Irvin said they have been around since 2018 starting by doing programs around the Metro Jackson area including at libraries. When the pandemic hit, they had to pivot to virtual programming. That allowed them to have access to participants from other areas of the country.
“We started out operating in a physical space offering tech assistance, but the pandemic required us to be more creative with the way we delivered our programming,” Irvin said. “Now that we are back in person, some of the programs we were able to implement during the pandemic will stay. But a lot of traction people get is in person.”
Although there was a push to be virtual because of the virus, Irvin said the way Jackson functions, people like to gather in person whether it is going to homecomings, the State Fair or different restaurants.
“It helps our culture to have a place to congregate and exchange ideas,” Irvin said. “You miss out on connection building when you don’t have a physical space to engage with other people. You want the inspiration. You want the synergy that comes from sharing space with someone. The other thing is there is a lot of equipment in Makerspace that creators can use such as vinyl cutters, a woodworking station and computers with computer-assisted design programs. All of these things you have to be there to use. You can’t necessarily do vinyl cutting in your home. We want you to be able to come into the space and actually make things.”
Tech development, she said, is not something reserved for Silicon Valley, New York or Atlanta. She said Jackson can be the next Austin, the new Detroit.
“Companies are investing,” said Irvin, who worked at Google for three years before coming back to Jackson. “We might not be the first place to come to mind when you think of tech, but we are working on being a place that does come to mind. I really appreciate how much Nashlie has invested in developing the Jackson community and the state. There are people in Mississippi and in Jackson who have the skill set, desire and talent to make a major impact.”
