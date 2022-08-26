Purchase Access

Dr. Nashlie Sephus grew up in Jackson and got interested in engineering after being exposed to it in the eighth grade. It changed her whole perspective of what she wanted to do with her career path. After graduating from Mississippi State University with a degree in computer engineering in 2003, she went on to earn her Ph.D. in the same subject at Georgia Tech.

