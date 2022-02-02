Digital banking is rapidly growing in popularity as more customers rely on the internet and technology to deposit checks, pay bills and sign bank documents without leaving home. Not surprisingly, the pandemic made believers out of some who were resistant to the trend.
Mississippi bank customers are among those taking advantage of various digital banking options but the technology isn’t as widely used as it could be, says John Oxford, Renasant Bank’s Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing.
“We live in a rural state, and some areas lack high speed internet, but that’s starting to change,” Oxford said. Also there is a reluctance to break old habits such as talking face-to-face with bank employees. “They’ve done it that way for so many years, it’s more a matter of people getting more comfortable with it and adopting the technology in their everyday lives,” he said.
Oxford said that technology doesn’t get in the way of those who want to keep relationships with their banks. “It’s not going to take away the personal relationship and it may even make doing your banking more efficient,” he said.
Bank locations are not going away either as some fear but a lot of small everyday services you’ll be able to do with technology and digital banking, he said.
The main benefit of digital banking is to make people’s lives more efficient, Oxford said. Customers save on gasoline and time traveling to and from the bank or the post office to mail bills, for instance. Getting bank statements by email instead of paper statements is an environmental bonus.
The banks benefit from the technology which performs faster than an individual doing the work and eliminates human error. “It saves time and money on both ends,” Oxford said.
He predicts digital banking will create jobs in cybersecurity, coding and developer jobs. “I don’t think the shift (to digital banking) will cause a decrease in jobs, it will just be a shift in what those jobs are. Instead of being a teller, the employee may reset passwords or beef up the online chat to help people do their banking wherever they want to versus visiting a branch.”
One area that Oxford expects to experience huge growth in the future is person-to-person payments. “The ability to move money now with technology is so far advanced than just five years ago. We’re already at the point of paying the babysitter with our phone.The digital wallet feature on your phone is only going to grow.”
Investing in the popular personal finance management tools such as those used for budgeting “have got to be right to enhance customer experience,” Oxford said. “Banks have to make heavy investments in technology to train staff, coding, security and compliance. Hopefully it will only enhance the customer experience, make banking easier and safe.”
What’s really going to shape digital banking is the next generation of kids who have grown up using cellphones and tablets, Oxford said. “Their lives are more digitized and they will shift more to banking technology.”
And that technology is expanding, giving bank leaders a challenge to choose the best options to offer consumers.
David Peterson, Chief Innovation Officer for First National Bankers Bank, a Baton Rouge-based correspondent bank with an office in Ridgeland, foresees banks facing “a dramatic change” over the demographics of their customers as baby boomers are getting older.
“The issue is not only the technology of digital banking,” he said. “There is a whole group of people who are age 12 to mid-20s who grew up as digital natives and they only know a fully digital world that works according to strongly held expectations."
Financial institutions, some 100 years old or more, are offering mobile or online banking but only the basic features, he said.”A lot of financial institutions are on autopilot. In reality they haven’t done much with their digital presence. We have to change our attitude to adapt to who the customer is going to be and start working now to have the services that tomorrow’s customers desire and expect.”
Peterson said every CEO needs to ask their young niece or granddaughter how they would consume bank services when they get older.
"The real issue is not to convince 50 year olds to take advantage of digital banking but what online or mobile options are attractive to today’s teenagers. Will we deliver services in the manner to which they are accustomed to using or will they discard us as non-relevant?”