An upcoming book by professors Stephen A. King and Roger Davis Gatchet examines how the Magnolia State confronts its history of racial violence and injustice through civil rights tourism.
The book, set to be published in September by the University Press of Mississippi, is “Terror and Truth: Civil Rights Tourism and the Mississippi Movement.” Its authors explore the state’s vast constellation of sites and experiences — from the humble Fannie Lou Hamer Museum in Ruleville to the expansive Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson — where the collective memories of the movement are enshrined, constructed and contested.
The book
Rather than chronicle the history of the Mississippi movement, the authors explore the museums, monuments, memorials, interpretive centers, homes and historical markers marketed to heritage tourists in the state.
“Terror and Truth: Civil Rights Tourism and the Mississippi Movement” is the first book to examine critically and unflinchingly Mississippi’s civil rights tourism industry. Combining rhetorical analysis, onsite fieldwork and interviews with museum directors, local civil rights entrepreneurs, historians and movement veterans, the authors address important questions of memory and the Mississippi movement, including:
— How is Mississippi, a poor, racially divided state with a long history of systemic racial oppression and white supremacy, actively packaging its civil rights history for tourists?
— Whose stories are told?
— What perspectives are marginalized in telling those stories?
The ascendency of civil rights memorialization in Mississippi comes at a time when the nation is reckoning with its racial past, as evidenced by the Black Lives Matter movement, Mississippi’s adoption of a new state flag, the conviction of former members of the Ku Klux Klan and the removal of Confederate monuments throughout the South.
“Terror and Truth” — which will be available in audiobook, e-book and print formats — directly engages this national conversation.
“Beautifully written and thoroughly researched, ‘Terror and Truth’ goes far beyond the story of civil rights tourism in Mississippi. Authors King and Gatchet focus on the Mississippi movement’s history, asking how that movement continues or can continue to achieve social justice in the present. Their concluding chapter on the stunning Mississippi Civil Rights Museum is worth the price of admission itself,” said John Dittmer, author of “Local People: The Struggle for Civil Rights in Mississippi,” which was the recipient of the Bancroft Prize in History.
Learn more about the book and how to order it at upress.state.ms.us.
The authors
King is chair and professor of communication at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. He has written extensively about rhetoric, public memory and cultural tourism and is the author of “Reggae, Rastafari, and the Rhetoric of Social Control” and “I’m Feeling the Blues Right Now: Blues Tourism and the Mississippi Delta,” both published by University Press of Mississippi.
Gatchet is an associate professor in the Department of Communication and Media at West Chester University of Pennsylvania. His research focuses on the rhetoric of public memory and popular culture, as well as oral history.
