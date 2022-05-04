Do you know how many of your county’s residents drive to a job in another county? Or how many from another county work in your county? Do you know how many adults in your county have a high school diploma? Or how about average income in your county? And did you know that there is one place online where you can find this data and much more. It’s at the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
The data maps are excellent, showing in color the numbers in each county for the particular category. When I give presentations about the state economy or economic development, I simply download a bunch of maps and paste them into my PowerPoint presentation. Makes me look like I’m smarter than I am. If you’re in business, this information can be relevant to your marketing and distribution plans.
Now that I’ve pointed out the value of the data at that state agency, let’s take some of it, put it in the form of a 10-question quiz, and see how much you know about Mississippi. Answers are at the bottom of the column.
Economic development is mostly about jobs. And where people live is mostly about where they work, so the first few questions will deal with employment. That will be followed by, population, education, and economics.
Which county has the highest number of people employed (civilian work force)?
a. DeSoto
b. Harrison
c. Hinds
d. Jackson
2. Which county has the fewest number of people employed?
a. Humphreys
b. Issaquena
c. Jefferson
d. Sharkey
3. How many persons are employed in Mississippi?
a. 1,209,500
b. 1,809,500
c. 2,250,400
d. 2,550,400
4. What is the unemployment rate in Mississippi?
a. 2.4%
b. 3.4%
c. 4.4%
d. 5.4%
5. Which two counties have the lowest unemployment rate (tied at 3.2%)?
a. Alcorn and Tishomingo
b. Oktibbeha and Lafayette
c. Jackson and Hinds
d. Rankin and Union
6. Which county has the highest unemployment rate (at 13.6%)?
a. Adams
b. Bolivar
c. Jefferson
d. Yazoo
7. Which county had the highest positive percent population change from 2019-2020?
a. Amite
b.Jefferson
c. Oktibbeha
d.Yalobusha
8. Which county had the highest negative percent population change from 2019-2020?
a. Kemper
b. Sharkey
c. Tallahatchie
d. Yazoo
9. Which county has the highest percentage of adults with a high school education?
a. Forrest
b. Lafayette
c. Oktibbeha
d. Madison
10. Which county had the highest per capita income in 2020?
a. Lee
b. Rankin
c. Madison
d. Perry
ANSWERS
c - Those four counties have a total of 329,940 workers. Hinds has the most at 96,890.
b - Issaquena has only 280 people employed.
a - The state has a population of 2,961,279. Mississippi’s labor force participation rate this past December was 55.2 percent, lowest in the nation.
c - The U.S. unemployment rate is 4.1%
d
c
c - Oktibbeha grew by 4.5%.Amite, Jefferson, and Yalobusha also has positive growth. Note that these are percentages. Also note that during this period the state had a population decline of 0.6%. The U.S. grew by 1.0%.
b - Sharkey lost 11.9% of its population during the period.
c - As expected, the counties with a university would have the most educated residents. In this case, Oktibbeha, home of Mississippi State University, led the way at 93.7%, followed closely by Lafayette, home of Ole Miss, at 93.2%. When looking at percent college graduates, Ole Miss leads the way at 36.3%.
c - Madison, with a per capita income of $68,301, is ahead by a wide margin. The U.S. per capita income in 2020 was $59,510, while Mississippi’s overall per capita income stood at $42,129.