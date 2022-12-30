Paul Baddour passed away in 1973, leaving a generous sum of money and a charge to his family to use the money for a charitable purpose. Through gifts from business associates, friends, and family, Baddour Memorial Center opened in 1978, no simply called The Baddour Center. The Baddour Center has been pouring their hearts into serving adults with intellectual disabilities and autism. The center serves approximately 150 men and women who either live on campus or in surrounding communities.
The Baddour Center provides adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism a safe, supportive, and engaging community among peers where they live, learn, work, worship and play. Their goal is to equip residents with independent living skills and provide them opportunities to discover interests, identify and reach goals, learn skills and earn a paycheck, engage in competitive sports, form lifelong friendships, and explore and reach their full potential.
The Center employs 230 staff members and working residents. There are many awards the center has accumulated over the years, of recent, 2022 Master Plan home project under consideration for AIA Housing Awards, 2020 architects involved with Master Plan project earned by Deborah J. Norden Fund grant award from The Architectural League of New York, seeking to link design with quality service delivery and policy.
