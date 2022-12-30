The Baddour Center

Paul Baddour passed away in 1973, leaving a generous sum of money and a charge to his family to use the money for a charitable purpose. Through gifts from business associates, friends, and family, Baddour Memorial Center opened in 1978, no simply called The Baddour Center. The Baddour Center has been pouring their hearts into serving adults with intellectual disabilities and autism. The center serves approximately 150 men and women who either live on campus or in surrounding communities.

Newsletters

Recommended for you