PHILADELPHIA — The Citizens Bank recently announced the promotions of Greg Cronin and George Gammon III.
Cronin will serve as regional president of Coastal-South Mississippi, and Gammon has been named regional president of North-West Mississippi.
Greg Cronin
Cronin has served as president of the Mississippi Gulf Coast area since October 2019 when The Citizens Bank acquired Charter Bank, where he served as president and CEO.
A native of Moss Point, Cronin graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in banking and finance. He began his banking career with Hancock Bank in 1994 and worked in Alabama before returning to south Mississippi with SouthTrust Bank in 2004.
During his tenure on the coast, Cronin has been active in countless civic and professional organizations. In 2008, Cronin was named one of south Mississippi’s Outstanding Community Leaders by the Sun Herald, and in 2019, he was named Community Leader of the Year by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce. He graduated from Leadership Mississippi, Leadership Gulf Coast and Leadership Jackson County.
Cronin and his wife Laura live in Ocean Springs and have four children. He has coached youth athletics for over 30 years.
George Gammon III
Gammon brings more than 33 years of banking experience to The Citizens Bank after serving as the metro Jackson president at State Bank & Trust Company. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Gammon subsequently earned a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University. Additionally, he received a scholarship from the School of Innovation in Estes Park, Colorado.
He is active in the community and has been recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal as part of its “Top 40 Under 40.” He has served as an adjunct professor at Tulane University and Belhaven University and is a published author in the Journal of Commercial Lending.
Gammon and his wife Tamara live in Madison with their two children. He enjoys spending time with his family, saltwater fishing, hunting and exercising.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.