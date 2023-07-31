OPINION The governor’s race is heating up By RICKY NOBILE, Mississippi Business Journal Jul 31, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest Posts Mississippi Business Journal Mississippi again ranks first in nation for stillbirths, new data shows 27 min ago Mississippi Business Journal The governor’s race is heating up 2 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal Coastal Mississippi leading worldwide blue economy efforts 2 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal UM alumni-driven nonprofit aims to help 'unplug' Mississippi youth 4 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal State history, civil rights museums get $50K grant from Nissan Foundation 4 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MBJ Daily E-blast Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday morning, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week. MBJ E-Edition Delivery Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters