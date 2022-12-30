The Mustard Seed is a Christian community for adults with developmental disabilities. Founded in 1981 to meet the spiritual, physical, emotional and intellectual needs of adults with special needs. The Mustard Seed provided a loving and protected environment with meaningful activities which allow the “Seedsters” to fulfill the potential God has created within them.
The Mustard Seed is a private 501(c)(3) charitable organization and by choice does not receive government funding. In addition to Seedsters' monthly tuition, support relies on individuals, corporations, foundations, churches, and others who believe in the mission.
The Mustard Seed's goal is to continue to expanding its programs in order to touch and bless additional lives of adults with developmental disabilities. Since the state of the Bells of Faith Handbell Choir in 1981, the Mustard Seed has grown to include multiple group homes, a swimming pool, a gift shop, a ceramics studio and workshop, a multipurpose activity center, classrooms that double as safe rooms, and administrative support for these programs and services.
God has blessed The Mustard Seed and is continuing to “move mountains” within the special needs community.
