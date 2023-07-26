The Nature Conservancy has moved its south Mississippi office to the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Coast Research Laboratory in Ocean Springs.
The nonprofit conservation organization’s office was originally located in Vancleave. The move took place at the beginning of June.
Kelly Darnell, director of the research laboratory, said she is thrilled with the physical move and partnership.
“Since GCRL was founded in 1948, its sites in Ocean Springs have hosted scientists and students from many organizations and universities,” Darnell said. “We are thrilled that The Nature Conservancy has been added to that list. We look forward to strengthened and expanded collaborations between GCRL researchers and TNC staff in our collective work to understand our coastal lands and water.”
The conservancy works in all 50 states and in more than 70 countries. The group has been focused on conservation work along the Mississippi Gulf Coast since 1965.
Becky Stowe, director of forest programs for The Nature Conservancy in Mississippi, has been with the organization for 21 years and has a strong connection to the Gulf Coast.
“The Nature Conservancy had been looking for a while for a space to share with a partner, and we are thrilled that we landed at GCRL. TNC has a long history of getting conservation accomplished through partnerships, and we look forward to many fruitful collaborations. Our conservation work is always grounded in science, so being here at GCRL is a natural fit for us,” Stowe said.
She added that much of TNC’s focus is on land protection, longleaf pine restoration and conservation work along the Pascagoula River.
“We are here, and we love talking about what we do,” Stowe said.
Thomas Mohrman is a USM graduate who has been with TNC for 12 years. He serves as the director of the Mississippi Marine Program.
His current project includes establishing an oyster shell recycling program and building a 20-acre-high vertical relief oyster reef in Bay St. Louis.
“We have some large projects moving forward, and it makes a lot of sense to be closer to the coast. This puts us in a better position to be closer to our partners,” Mohrman said.
