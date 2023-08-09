Perseid Meteor Shower

In this long exposure photo, a streak appears in the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower at the Guadarrama mountains, near Madrid, in the early hours of Aug. 12, 2016. The best viewing for the annual shower visible around the world will be from Saturday night, Aug. 12, 2023, local time, into early Sunday morning, when viewers might be able to spot a meteor per minute.

 Francisco Seco

The annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend, sending bright trails of light streaking across the night sky.

