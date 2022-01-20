A couple of years ago, I was on the Coast with my kids for a swim meet and ended having a fun evening with friends at the Doe’s Eat Place inside Margaritaville.
The food was delicious, but I remember saying at the time that it just wasn’t the same as eating at Doe’s Eat Place in Greenville. While I knew the difference was the atmosphere, I didn’t really get much more specific than that.
Same with Doe’s Eat Place in Ridgeland. It has good atmosphere, but it’s just not the same as being on Nelson Street.
In an interview recently, I was asked my favorite place to eat in the Delta. I quickly said, Greenville’s Doe’s Eat Place and said it had all to do with the atmosphere and that you never know who you were going to see while you are there, but that you were are always to see people you knew.
Finally, the other night while watching one of my regular shows “True South”, they mentioned Doe’s Eat Place and while they didn’t do a full feature on it, they nailed the exact reason (besides the amazing porterhouses, shrimp and tamales) that it is so special to everyone who has ever eaten there.
It’s that as soon as you walk in through the back door and through the kitchen, you feel like you belong, that you are part of a club that is allowing you to use that entrance and grab a beer in the cooler before you actually get to the dining room.
So, as I tried to put together a list of my top steakhouses, I recognize there are a pile of Magnolia State restaurants that serve delicious cuts of meat. Having said that, my list is shaped around atmosphere and having a feeling of belonging as much as a great steak.
Here is what I have come up with, but this is not the end-all-be-all. If you have a place I need to try, please let me know. I am happy to travel and continuously update my list.